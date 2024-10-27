When Saoirse Ronan speaks, you listen.

That seemed to be exactly the case on a recent episode of The Graham Norton Show, when the actress made a comment that left the entire couch lost for words.

Appearing on the popular BBC show alongside Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington and Eddie Redmayne, Ronan was listening intently as the conversation veered towards the fear of being attacked in public.

Redmayne said that he found "some of the techniques" that people recommend for self-defence really interesting.

"Like how you can use your phone, if someone's attacking you," he explained, motioning how you would use the phone as a weapon to attack your assailant with.

In a lighthearted tone, Mescal disputed that as an option, saying that he wouldn't think to grab his phone if he found himself in danger of being attacked.

"If someone attacked me, I'm not gonna go, 'Phone,'" he quipped.

"Sorry mum, one second — bang," he continued, miming being on the phone and punching the attacker, while Norton, Washington, Redmayne and the audience laughed.

"That's a very good point," Redmayne agreed.

Ronan smiled and nodded along, before making a simple statement that silenced the entire room.

"That's what girls have to think about all the time," Ronan said. The men on the couch fell silent.

"Am I right, ladies?" she added. Silence.

Awkward as the moment became, she is certainly right.

Paul Mescal and Saoirse Ronan attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 4th Annual Gala. Image: Getty

She then proceeded to do 'shakas' with her hands, to which the audience erupted in laughter and applause. One, for the hilarious gesture following an awkward interaction, and two, likely for the validity of her statement.

The palpable stress on Mescal's face coupled with the awkward silence from the men in the room makes for excellent TV and, of course, a social media sensation.

The internet quickly became obsessed with the short snippet from the show and there was no stopping the life that little interaction took.

"saoirse ronan gagging men we love to see it," one user wrote, sharing the clip to X.

"Irish queen," another wrote.

One user acknowledged how important the conversation was.

"her 'i think that-' before hitting them with the 'that's what girls have to think about all the time' after they finally stopped joking around, her being the only woman in the conversation hit really hard then. i love checking (even the nicest) men on shit they never consider."

But I think it's safe to say that, while it was certainly a light-hearted, endearing moment that will live on in the age of social media, what makes the moment so iconic, is the truth behind Ronan's words.

Feature image: Getty.