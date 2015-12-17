News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

lifestyle

If Santa was a woman could she do the job?

“If Santa was a woman could she do the job?”

That’s the question asked of a group of English children in this social experiment from Anomaly.

Look, we know things are still a bit dire equality-wise, but it’s usually reassuring to know that we are shaping the next generation of kids to think that women can do whatever men can.

Which is why the response from these children is all the more disappointing.

“She would get lost in the sky”, says one little boy, who clearly assumes that female-Santa would somehow have her sense of direction impaired by her ovaries.

“If she had a baby she’d be doing the presents, taking care of the baby, giving it milk,” says another little girl, who at least understands that women get loaded with an unfair share of the domestic labour in the festive season.

Though delivered adorably, these sexist explanations could well have you shaking your head at the state of the world today.

Even if The Lady Claus did happen to get lost for some reason entirely unrelated her to her gender, she’d surely have GPS. I mean, it’s 2015, people.

And to be quite honest, I get the feeling she’s probably a great multi-tasker — plus as Chief Executive Officer of her own global toy-making company, she has a team of elves to delegate her present-wrapping to. Duh.

Luckily, there were a few bright kids leading the charge, confidently declaring that Santa could obviously, totally, of course, be a woman, even if only because she would fit down the chimney more easily (baby steps, I guess?).

To be honest, if a woman can go to the moon or do a bang up job as Prime Minister, I’m pretty sure she could handle delivering a few bloody presents.

“Go lady Santa!”

Tags: current-affairs , kids , women

Related Stories

Recommended