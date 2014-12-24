News
parents

10 hilarious (and sometimes offensive) letters to Santa.

For generations children have written to Santa requesting and declaring their most deepest desires and wants. Luckily history (and the internet) also shows that kids are beautifully honest. As demonstrated by these kids:

Like This tech savvy kid:

Credit: http://i1-news.softpedia-static.com/images/news2/Kids-Dear-Santa-Letters-Are-Getting-Worse-Every-Year-405074-2.jpg

And Claire who, although showing the potential for white collar crime, has her brother’s best interests at heart:

Credit: http://www.rounds.com/blog/letters-to-santa/

And Timothy, who tackles the big issues:

 Credit: http://2.bp.blogspot.com/–c_BKs7raaE/UEm4ck8-nsI/AAAAAAAAACI/u94QY1Wo4xw/s1600/letter+to+Santa.jpg

Or Nicki who really should check in with her local council about that pig first:

Credit: http://www.rounds.com/blog/letters-to-santa/

Or this kid who has reasonable demands and isn’t above bribery:

 Credit: http://www.padgadget.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/11/lettersforsanta2.jpg

Or This kid who hasn’t learnt the art of being subtle as yet:

Credit: http://www.rounds.com/blog/letters-to-santa/

Or this future detective:

 Credit: http://www.rounds.com/blog/letters-to-santa/

Or this young lady who clearly has her priorities in check:

 Credit: http://popcrush1057.com/8-adorably-hilarious-childrens-letters-to-santa/

Or this kid who’s really aware of his faults and ready to own them:

 Credit: http://www.rounds.com/blog/letters-to-santa/

Or Quinn, who, despite his innocuous requests, seems to be plotting something far more sinister:

Credit: http://www.rounds.com/blog/letters-to-santa/

Do your kids write Santa letters? Are they as honest as these?

Tags: family , fatherhood , kids , motherhood

