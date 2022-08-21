"We just partied." Why everyone is talking about Finland's Prime Minister, Sanna Marin.

Does a Prime Minister have a right to party?

That's the question being levelled against Sanna Marin, the Finnish Prime Minister.

Since 2019, Marin has held the top job in Finland, and she became the youngest person to hold the office in Finnish history, as she was 34 when she became PM. She is also one of the world's youngest leaders.

As a member of the Social Democratic Party of Finland, Marin has often touted progressive-minded politics, and made headlines in April when it was announced that Finland would be joining NATO alongside Sweden.

Sweden and Finland have often clung to their non-militarily-aligned status - but Russia's invasion of Ukraine changed everything, with Marin taking a strong stance against their Russian neighbour.

She has also made positive headlines for breastfeeding her daughter in parliament, championing parental leave and climate change, and establishing a cabinet made up of majority women.

So why is Marin in the news as of late?

Well, it has everything to do with leaked videos of her dancing and partying.

What did Sanna Marin do?

What did Sanna Marin do?

This week, a leaked video of Marin dancing has caused a media storm across Finland, and now internationally.

In the footage, Marin can be seen dancing and drinking exuberantly, with a group of friends. It was a private party in a private residence.

Marin has confirmed the party took place a few weeks ago, and was attended by herself, friends and a bunch of other well-known Finnish individuals including influencers, a YouTuber, a stylist, a singer, media personalities and a fellow MP.

The video was first published by Finnish tabloid Iltalehti and compiled from several since-deleted Instagram clips. Petteri Järvinen, a cybersecurity expert quoted by Iltalehti has since raised the possibility Russia had hacked the phone or social accounts of someone who is part of the close circle of the Finnish PM.

In the video, Marin could be seen drinking. There was no evidence of drug-taking. Some Finnish media have reported claims - amplified on social media by anti-government accounts - that a voice in the background of the video can be heard allegedly saying 'the flour gang'. In Finland, that is reportedly a common reference to cocaine.

Listen to Mamamia Out Loud. In this podcast, the women discuss Sanna Marin. Story continues below.





Marin has since said she did not take any illegal drugs, nor does she say this term was used. Marin also said that to the best of her knowledge no drugs had been consumed at the party. She has also described her alcohol consumption as "moderate".

Here's what critics are saying about Sanna Marin.

The leaked video triggered immediate criticism from some.

One MP from a separate Finnish political party tweeted that the PM should take a drug test and publish the result.

Some media commentators have also taken a particular interest in a separate video of her dancing with a well-known Finnish singer in a nightclub. For context, Marin is a married mother of one, whose husband was not in attendance nor shown in the footage.

Overall, the argument has been that Marin should not have been intoxicated and she engaged in inappropriate behaviour for a PM - especially given the heightened tensions amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

It should be noted that the weekend of the party, Marin did not have any scheduled government meetings. Marin has said previously that she will continue to have a personal life despite her job. In July, she attended a popular Finnish rock festival.

It's not the first time that Marin's partying has made headlines. In December 2021, she apologised after going out to a nightclub and missing a text message advising her to avoid social contacts due to her proximity to someone infected with COVID-19. Marin said she didn't see the message because she had left her phone at home. She tested negative for the virus.

How has Sanna Marin responded?

Marin has told reporters she is "upset" that the clips, which she knew were being filmed but believed would remain private, had been leaked.

"I spent the evening with my friends, partied, even in a rowdy way, danced and sang. These videos are private and filmed in a private space. I resent that these became known to the public," the 36-year-old said.

"I spent a night with my friends. We just partied, also in a boisterous way. I had some time off and I spent it with my friends. And I didn't do anything illegal."

Marin also confirmed she had nothing "to conceal or hide" and wished to be "the same person as I have been until now".

"I myself have not used drugs, nor anything other than alcohol. Nor have I been in such a situation that I would have seen or known others [using drugs]. I was dancing, singing, partying… hugging my friends, doing totally legal things."

Marin has since said she has taken a drug test for her "own legal protection" and that the results will come out in a week's time. She also said she has never taken illegal drugs before.

Sanna Marin making a statement in regards to the partying leaked video. Image: AAP.

How has the Finnish public responded to Sanna Marin?

In the wake of Marin's comments on the leaked video and how she is upset over the judgement issued at her, hundreds of Finnish women have gone on social media to express support for their PM.

Overall, the response appears to be in favour of Marin - although voters who weren't a fan of her before, mostly on the conservative side of politics, have not changed their opinion on Marin and her political party.

The hashtag #solidaritywithsanna is now trending, with plenty of Nordic women of all ages filming themselves dancing and partying with friends.

As Marin said: "I hope that in the year 2022 it's accepted that even decision-makers dance, sing and go to parties."

"I have a family life, I have a work life, and I have free time to spend with my friends. I'm pretty sure that's the same as many people my age. I hope that's accepted. We live in a democracy and in elections, everyone can decide these issues."

Feature Image: AAP.