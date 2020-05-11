Last week, Sandra Bullock casually and calmly shared a rare public moment with her eight-year-old daughter, Laila.

On Friday’s episode of Red Table Talk, with Jada Pinkett Smith, the actress sat her daughter on her lap as they thanked a woman called April Buencamino, who is a nurse working in a COVID-19 unit in a California hospital, for her tireless effort in fighting the global pandemic.

“April, thank you for — I’m going to try to say this without crying — but thank you for everything that you’re doing because we get to sit here and be home with our families because you are out there doing the hard, hard, hard work,” Bullock said.

“And you as a mum, I know you’re scared, I know you’re scared on so many levels,” Bullock continued. “I bow down to you and your family, I say thank you.”

Her daughter, Laila, then climbed on top her mother’s lap before adding, “Thank you, April, for doing everything for everyone. Stay safe and your family”.

Bullock then proudly said of her daughter, “She’s our world superhero. She’s the one who’ll save the world in our family, so she’s ready. She’s ready to join you out there, April, in a few years!”

Watch: Sandra Bullock’s with her daughter Laila. Post continues below video.

The moment was a rare insight into Sandra Bullock’s intensely private personal life, which she has kept that way for the nearly 30 years she has been in the public eye.

So what public details has she shared with the world?

Sandra Bullock’s kids

Sandra Bullock adopted her first child, Louis, in 2010 from New Orleans with her then-husband, Jesse James. At the time it had been a tumultuous period for the actress, who discovered her husband’s infidelity in the middle of the couple’s adoption process.

The two divorced, and Bullock became a single parent to Louis, who is now 10-years-old. She has steadfastly maintained his privacy.

In 2015, the A-list actor revealed that she also adopted a daughter, three-year-old Laila (pronounced Lila), who had previously been in foster care in Louisiana.

Bullock announced the news of her daughter via a cover for People magazine, after paparazzi threatened to make it public.

"You feel it's very much like witness protection," she told the publication. "Unbeknownst to me, a photographer had followed us and took a photo of us in line. The next day, I learned that a photo of her was being shopped around for sale to every outlet around the world. I had promised and legally agreed to protect her from something like this, and here I was chasing down lawyers — having them begging to keep her safe."

She further told People: "When I look at Laila, there’s no doubt in my mind that she was supposed to be here.

"I can tell you absolutely, the exact right children came to me at the exact right time," she said in 2015.

But she also shared that at the beginning, it took patience for Laila to settle into her new family life.

"I knew she was scared, and all I wanted was for her to know Louis and I weren’t going anywhere."

Since then, Bullock has only provided tidbits here and there about her children.

In 2018, the actress talked about her children in an interview with InStyle: "Let's all just refer to these kids as 'our kids.' Don't say 'my adopted child.' No one calls their kid their 'IVF child' or their 'oh, shit, I went to a bar and got knocked-up child.' Let just say, 'our children'."

The Bird Box actress also shared some information on their personalities, saying her daughter Laila's resilience is what continually inspires her.

"Laila is just unafraid," Bullock said. "She's a fighter, and that's the reason she's here today. She fought to keep her spirit intact. Oh my God, what she is going to accomplish. She's going to bring some real change."

Bullock described her son Louis as "super sensitive".

"He's wise and kind. I saw that when they handed him to me. There was a spiritual bigness to him," she said.

Sandra Bullock's relationships.

The academy award-winning actress once said she wouldn't recommend dating her, "because I’ll probably make you miserable".

Over the years, though, Bullock has been in a number of relationships, all of which she has kept under a cloak of secrecy.

She's even dated a few of her co-stars.

In 2002, she famously dated Ryan Gosling, who she met while co-starring in the psychological thriller, Murder By Numbers.

The couple made headlines for their age gap. Bullock was 37-years-old when they started dating, and Ryan Gosling was 21-years-old, giving them a 16-year age gap.

"I live my life at a manic pace, and he's taught me to disregard all that isn't important. He's like a little Buddha," she told Cosmopolitan in 2003.

She also admitted that movie sets are "breeding grounds for that kind of stuff, so you just have to have a good set of rules going into it".

"It's the greatest dating service on the planet. You take two people who normally can't leave the house, who don't know if people are with them for the right reasons, and they get paired up because they have chemistry, and they happen to fall in love."

The couple broke up in 2003.

In July 2005, Sandra Bullock married Jesse James, who was the host of Discovery Channel's Monster Garage.

Asked about her husband's tough public image, Bullock told People in 2005, "No one knows what someone is like based on appearance. There are people who look very innocent, loving and churchgoing who cheat on their spouses, don’t take care of their children and are horrible to humanity".

In 2010, just 10 days after Bullock won the Best Actress Oscar for The Blind Side, Bullock learned - along with the rest of the world - of her husband's infidelity.

"It's because of my poor judgment that I deserve everything bad that is coming my way," James said in a public statement at the time. "This has caused my wife and kids pain and embarrassment beyond comprehension and I am extremely saddened to have brought this on them. I am truly very sorry for the grief I have caused them. I hope one day they can find it in their hearts to forgive me."

Now, it is understood Bullock has been dating photographer Bryan Randall since 2015. The two met when Randall was hired to photograph her son's 5th birthday party.

Together for five years, Bullock has remained relatively quiet about her relationship, but did tell InStyle in 2018 that "he's super kind".

"For the kids he’s sort of No. 1," she explained. "And I’m No. 2. But I get it because he’s more fun and has better treats.”

Bullock and Randall have made one public appearance together for her Oceans 8 premiere, but have remained out of the spotlight since. And it looks like it will stay that way for the foreseeable future.

After all, she is one of the few celebrities who do not have any form of social media.

Sign up for the "Mamamia Daily" newsletter. Get across the stories women are talking about today.