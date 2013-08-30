5 father's day gifts for the forgetful amongst us.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

Not sure if you’ve noticed but… it’s nearly September. Where on earth did the year go? One minute you’re cleaning up New Year’s streamers and the next, it’s almost summer again.

If you’re suffering from a bit of ‘I blinked and the half the year is over’ syndrome, you’ve probably completely failed to notice that Father’s Day is right around the corner.

Don’t panic – we’ve got you covered.

Here’s our top 5 father’s day gifts for Dad this September 1st.

1. It’s a great time for Dad to discover the Samsung GALAXY Tab 3 range. The latest in Samsung tablets are available in beautifully designed 7”, 8” and 10” sizes. And with content from Samsung Apps – including access to a world of books, education, catch-up TV and movies – discover which Samsung GALAXY Tab 3 is designed for Dad’s lifestyle today.

2. It wouldn’t be Father’s Day without some socks for Dad. And lucky too – he probably wouldn’t own a single pair of it weren’t for the ones he gets as gifts. Maybe just chuck one or two in as filler.

3. Want to spend the day having a LOT of fun? Extreme competitive sports is the way to go. And by extreme, we obviously mean a ping pong set you can attach to the table. Awesome.

4. You can’t go past a good quality fragrance when it comes to Dad. And if you do the purchasing for Father’s Day, he gets a great a pressie, and you get to decide what he’s going to smell like all year. Win win.

5. Yeah, yeah – this is a onesie. But these things are pretty much the ultimate in sleepwear at the moment. So why not get Dad a fun twist on the P.J’s gift? And c’mon, admit it – you totally want to see him rockin’ one of these babies.

5 father’s day gifts not enough? Here’s a few more to help you out:

James Squire and Glasses Beer Gift Hamper for him: $119.95 from Hampers Only

Striped Classic P.J set: $79.90 from Peter Alexander

Papillionaire Classic Model Bike From $379

In Great Spirits $39.95 & Killing Fairfax $32.95 both available at Dymocks

Wahu Beach Cricket Set: $49.95 from Rebel Sport

Moleskine Classic Softcover Notebook Extra Large: $34.95

Bonds Guyfront Trunk: $22.95