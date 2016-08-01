A professional escort shares her top tips for success.

There are tricks of the trade in every industry — but what about those that are out of the spotlight?

Professional escort Amanda Goff, or Samantha X, has channeled her expertise into a side business instructing and mentoring others in her field.

It seems the tips and tricks of a high class escort are less to do with technique and more to do with: keeping up with current affairs, ensuring your lingerie matches and judging clients on their actions, not their looks.

In an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, 41-year-old Goff shared the lessons she teaches to those just starting out. Here are some of her recommendations:

Be compassionate.

The nature of the work requires workers to focus on aspects of a customer that may not align with conventional markers of attractiveness or worth.

“You really need to have an open mind. You can’t judge people on the way they look, you judge them on the way they behave,” Goff, who is also an author and mum of two, said.

Creating a environment where the person feels comfortable and appreciated is also crucial.

“They want to talk about their cars or their marriages or their kids or their cancer, whatever, you have to be able to listen,” she added.

Grooming is key.

First impressions are important in all walks of life, but especially so when you are the advertised product.

Goff said a newcomer should ensure their appearance is polished down to the finest detail — including matching lingerie, manicures and nails painted in nude, coral or a French tip.

“Nails are really important. Men notice these things. They don’t understand black nail polish and no brights, like pink or neons – keep it simple. But on toes you can experiment with red or whatever,” Goff told the Herald.

A working woman’s wardrobe should ideally be stocked with clothes that portray an air of clean-cut success; Goff revealed the ‘look’ most often requested by clients is “corporate”.

“Invest in a good pair of shoes, good lingerie, one nice dress, one nice trouser suit, one high-waisted skirt, a white shirt and you’ll be set,” she said.

Watch: Women share the strangest things they’ve heard in the bedroom. (Post continues after video.)

As for fake tan, it’s a no as it stains sheets and is rarely perfect.

“If you’re pale, learn to love it,” Goff said.

Be up to date on current events.

Goff advises students to maintain a level of understanding about current events in order to maintain conversations.

“You are often meeting with men who are CEOs, chairmen, top of the industry,” she said.

“They don’t want to talk about reality TV. You need to know how to keep a conversation going at a high level.”

Get serious about protection.

Goff said it was vital that workers were able to physically defend themselves in dangerous situations.

“Never be complacent and you should always trust your gut feeling. If it doesn’t feel right, get out,” she said.

The professional has even gone so far as to hire a security professional to train her students in self-defence. Maybe when you pick up that matching set of lingerie, you can pick up a few kickboxing classes too.

Read the rest of Goff’s tips on the Herald here.

Featured image: The Girlfriend Experience/Starz