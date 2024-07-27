Warning: this article contains distressing content.

Samantha Murphy's husband has made a heartbreaking update to his Facebook page, almost six months after her disappearance.

The mother-of-three vanished on February 4, after leaving her Ballarat home for her usual jog. She was due to attend a lunch, but never arrived, sparking a massive search of bushland in the area.

Although her body remains missing, 22-year-old Ballarat man, Patrick Orren Stephenson, was charged with murder over the disappearance.

Sadly, Murphy's husband, Michael has also seemingly confirmed he's lost hope of finding her alive, changing his Facebook marital status from "married" to "widowed".

Watch: Tribute to Samantha Murphy. Article continues below.

Police believe Murphy was murdered in the Ballarat suburb of Mount Clear on the day she disappeared, describing it as a "deliberate attack". However, they have not disclosed how she died.

Detectives from the missing persons squad said the 22-year-old was not linked to the Murphy family.

"To get to a position where we have been able to charge someone is testament to the commitment and dedication from detectives," police said at the time of Murphy's disappearance.

"We have also had exceptional support from many people in the Ballarat community, particularly local search volunteers and members of the SES and CFA."

Samantha and Michael Murphy. Image: Facebook.

Samantha's husband told reporters he felt "relief" after being informed of the charge.

"It's like someone's just let the pressure valve off. The adrenaline with everything going on, it's just, it's something you wouldn't want anyone to experience," he told 7News.

"We're doing as best as we can, keeping a brave face. The community has been unbelievable. The generosity and support has just been overwhelming."

The 51-year-old mother of three was last seen wearing black half-length leggings, a maroon or brown singlet and an Apple Watch.

Feature Image: Facebook/Victoria Police.