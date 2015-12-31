News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

entertainment

Bachelor Sam Wood has a new celebrity training buddy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Celebrities. They’re just like us.

At least, they’re just like how we will be tomorrow. Embracing barre class (whatever that is), saying no to sugar, complex carbs and leftover champagne (leftover champagne? Who are we kidding?).

Picture Julia Morris, one of our most favourite TV people, killing it at the gym this week. That’s right, the week between Christmas and New Year, when technically there is no need to exercise because all your health “sins” will be washed away on the stroke of midnight tonight.

Still, if we had Lady J-Mo’s motivation to get to the gym, we might have made time for it this week, too.

We’re not talking about her turn on I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here, which she’ll be back hosting in the South African jungle in February. She could do that in a mu-mu and bed-hair and we’d still love her.

No, we’re talking about her personal trainer. Behold:

Sam Wood has taken time out from being professionally In Love, to get back to what he does professionally: Train people. And he’s getting Julia Morris “ready” for the jungle.

Wood’s Melbourne gym — The Woodshed? Noice — is doubtless heaving with new recruits hoping to catch sight of Sam repeatedly lifting Snezana and and her giant engagement ring high above his head. And she’s there, alright:

But they’ll also see other Channel Ten slebs, like J-Mo, actually working out.

Between Christmas and New Year. Legend.

Pass the mince pies and let’s all take a moment to rewatch Sam and Snez’s Christmas message:

Tags: australia , celebrity

Related Stories

Recommended