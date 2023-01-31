The only thing that makes Sam Smith 'sad' is their weight. People won't stop talking about it.

In 2019, Sam Smith, the master of writing sad love songs, told Jameela Jamil the only thing that truly upsets them is their weight.

"[It's] literally the only thing I've ever been truly sad about," the singer said on Jamil's I Weigh video show.

"I get very, very dark and very sad."

Smith, who's non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them, is entering a new era.

Releasing their fourth album, Gloria, last Friday, the British singer has moved on from wearing dark suits and singing about heartache to embracing themselves and all facets of that.

Take their most recent music video for instance.

On the same day their album dropped, Smith released the video for their disco hook-up anthem, 'I'm Not Here to Make Friends'.

In it, the 30-year-old performer wears various outfits, including mountains of pink tulle, patent stilettos, feathers and a corset with nipple tassels.

The outfits are pretty tame - musicians have worn less in music videos for decades - but people can't handle Smith being the one wearing them and embracing their femininity.

Commentators are calling the video "pornographic", asking for it to have an age restriction in order to watch it and going as far as labelling Smith a "groomer", all while commenting on the way they look in the clothes and misgendering them.

Because these days, it's perfectly fine to be a straight or skinny pop star (bonus points if both), queer or curvy.

But you can't be both.

Discussing their trauma with Jameela Jamil, Smith shared how their weight has been an issue since they were a child.

"I was holding a lot of oestrogen in my breasts, and I had liposuction. I was 12 years old," Smith said.

"It didn't really change anything, I think I put the weight back on in two weeks because I hadn't figured out my relationship with food. But being 12 years old and having liposuction on your chest is quite a big deal."

"And then it was the basis of all of my teasing, all of my bullying, my whole life."

The latest round of body shaming against Smith has been particularly vicious, but it's just another in recent months.

In December 2022, the singer wore a sequin bodysuit while performing, a Valentino outfit that looked awfully similar to what Harry Styles wore earlier that year at Coachella.

Smith got ripped apart, while Styles was swooned over and praised.

Less than a week later, they wore a skimpy swimsuit while holidaying with friends. (Which had only slightly less material that a budgie smuggler you'd see on men here.)

The same thing happened.

We keep saying how far we've come, but we haven't.

Because in 2023, you can be a queer or curvy pop star, not both. That's the sad truth Smith's constant trolling reminds us.

Feature image: Getty.

