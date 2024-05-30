Everyone wanted Sam Heughan to date his costar. He's just been spotted with a mystery woman.

When dreamboat Sam Heughan first stepped onto our screens as the inimitable Jamie Fraser in Outlander we had stars in our eyes.

There is nothing we love more than a celebrity romance, especially when it involves a heartthrob. Admit it, you've found yourself on more than one occasion sitting in front of the TV and Googling, "Who is *insert actor here* dating?".

And if you're an Outlander fan, you've most definitely questioned whether Sam Heughan is single.

If you've stumbled upon this story wondering whether you're going to get an answer, just know that we'll never leave you hanging.

Does Outlander’s Sam Heughan have a girlfriend?

While Sam Heughan has been single for some time, it seems the Love Again actor may have a new partner on the scene.

The actor was pictured on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, holding the hand of a mystery woman as they walked the streets in Soho, London. The pair looked chic, both dressed in black, with the woman in a mini bodycon dress and long leather trench.

Heughan is yet to confirm the romance, but has previously told People he is looking for love.

“I’ve done all of the gift-giving and turning up when least expected, but, so far, I’m still looking,” he said in May 2023.

Heughan has remained so tight-lipped about his romances that fans started to question whether he was a work-a-holic,a rumour he addressed on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2022.

"My whole career, not just Outlander, but as an actor, I have always put that first," he told Barrymore.

"It’s hard when you travel a lot. My priority has been my career, so that’s where I am at the moment. But I am sure at some point, I will get knocked off my feet, then I’m screwed."

Heughan is up in Scotland for up to 10 months a year filming Outlander. Maybe this mystery woman is the one to end his search, we'll just have to wait and see!

Did Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe have a relationship?

Sam Heughan plays Outlander's Jamie Fraser alongside Irish actress and model Caitriona Balfe (who plays Claire Beauchamp).

They've been playing the long-lost lovers for over a decade now, so understandably many have wondered if their on screen chemistry ever materialised in real life.

However, 'Satriona' fans will be sad to hear that the pair have always maintained that they are just friends.

Attending the 2023 Austin Television Festival, Balfe said that she feels they always have "each other's backs".

While she said the pair don't see as much of each other as they used to—due to the nature of busy schedules and family life—the "core and that friendship and that base that we have has never changed."

Since starting her role in Outlander, Balfe married music producer Tony McGill, tying the knot in 2019.

Who has Sam Heughan dated?

2024: A mystery woman

Heughan is a pretty private guy, choosing to keep his love life firmly away from the spotlight. But on Wednesday, May 29, the actor was seen strolling the streets of London with a mystery woman.

The 44-year-old walked hand-in-hand with his lady friend and didn't seem to mind that the cameras were pointed directly at them.

The Scottish star has not made any public declarations of love just yet, but if Heughan was holding our hand we know we'd be dropping those four letters.

2022: Monika Clarke

While Heughan has always kept his romances private, he was spotted with Clarke having lunch at a café in New York. The Outlander star put his arm around her and they appeared to be very close.

However, by 2023 he confirmed he was single.

2018: Amy Shiels

Twin Peaks actress Amy Shiels and Heughan were close throughout this time, with Shiels even spotted attending the premiere for his film The Spy Who Dumped Me.

While the couple never openly admitted to their romance, Shiels did like a tweet that she and Heughan were a "beautiful couple".

2017: Mackenzie Mauzy

The Bold And The Beautiful's Mackenzie Mauzy and Heughan were spotted at an Oscars party together in 2017. The pair were also seen arm-in-arm while walking in New York City and attended a series of events throughout the year.

However, Mauzy has since gone on to marry lacrosse player Scott Ratliff.

2014: Abbie Salt

The same year that Outlander came out, Heughan was linked to actress Abbie Salt. However, the pair went their separate ways and she has since gotten engaged.

Where can you watch Outlander in Australia?

