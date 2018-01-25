When Sam Frost realised her very first foray into radio was no longer, she wasn’t in a meeting at work. She didn’t receive a phone call. In fact, she says she heard nothing from Southern Cross Austereo at all.

In an interview with Nova 100’s Chrissie, Sam & Browny on Thursday morning, Chrissie Swan asked the former Bachelorette what industry was more brutal: TV or radio?

“Radio without a doubt… because I found out my show was axed via news.com.au. I was like, nah it’s just some rumours, then I’m like oh, it’s a statement from my boss, bugger, looks like I can’t afford my mortgage,” she said on the program.

When pressed by Swan as to why she thought it ended that way, Frost was at a loss to understand why.

“I don’t know, I don’t know. It’s a bit ruthless.”

LISTEN: Mia Freedman speaks to Sam Frost about her time on The Bachelorette, dating Sasha, and making it in radio. Post continues after.



In June last year, a spokesperson for Southern Cross Austereo confirmed to Mamamia the duo had been dumped from their 7pm slot.

“Rove and Sam’s 7-8 pm show on the Hit Network will finish up today, June 30. Rove’s remaining within the SCA family and working on a new project with another part of our business. Sam’s contract has now ended and we wish her well with her coming up TV work,” the network said at the time.

It came just six months after the duo were moved from their prime time breakfast radio slot to evenings, replaced by Em Rusciano and Harley Breen.

A month later, it was announced the former reality TV star had been cast on Home and Away.

Swan also asked Frost if she is still in a relationship (she said she is) and whether she had crossed paths with Blake Garvey since their very public break-up.

“No I haven’t actually crossed paths with him, I actually did see something pop up in the news that he’s alive, he was at some random thing, he’s been hiding in the closet for a while.”

She added she wouldn't take back any of her decisions, including the one she made to apply for The Bachelor, because she doesn't "live with regrets".

"I never live with regrets, I think I’ve grown so much from the experience. I wouldn’t be where I am now without it."

