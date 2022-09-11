"We are extremely excited." Sam Frost and fiancé Jordie Hansen are expecting a baby.

Two months after announcing her engagement, former Bachelor star Sam Frost has shared she's pregnant with her first child.

The 33-year-old announced she is expecting a baby with her fiancé and Survivor contestant Jordie Hansen in a post on Instagram on Sunday night.

"There is a tiny human coming soon... everyone act surprised when he inevitably inherits his parents' odd sense of humour," Frost captioned a photo of the couple kissing while holding an ultrasound scan.

"We don’t take ourselves or life too seriously, and we’re hoping to teach our tiny one the same values we share... the importance of being unapologetically yourself, always finding the fun and humour in all the small things, and that being kind, loving and empathetic is a superpower."

Frost went on to thank her friends and family who have kept her pregnancy a secret until now.

"We are extremely excited and grateful for our tiny miracle. Your mum and dad love you so much already," she concluded the post.

The announcement was also accompanied by a video of Frost singing about her pregnancy while Hansen played guitar.

"One of us is growing a baby. And it’s not you," Frost sang.

"I said, 'I think I’d know, I was there,'" Hansen chimed in.

The couple announced their engagement back in July on their podcast Jordie and Sam's Rural Road Trip.

Recalling his spontaneous proposal, Hansen explained he popped the question during a road trip in South Australia in May.

"We were at Uluru, we’d just woken up, having brekky, we were about to head down south. Sambo had just been delivered her coffee, so I said to her, 'Hey, when would you say yes to getting married?'" he began.

"I said, 'Pretty much, any time from now,'" Frost added.

"I took that as, I’m going to do it this afternoon," Hansen said.

After deciding on a sunset proposal, the 26-year-old rushed Frost to finish her coffee so they could make it to their next destination at Coober Pedy in time.

"I know we're heading for the Breakaways right near Coober Pedy, I know that the Breakaways are a beautiful spot for sunset, we've got eight and a half hours [to get there]," he explained.

Frost said she had "no idea" that he was going to propose.

"Him rushing me out of Yulara was no surprise for me because he's always busy and on to the next thing. I was just like, 'Mate relax, let me finish my coffee!' He was twitching and fanging to get there but that's just Jordie," she said.

The couple eventually made it to Breakaways at Coober Pedy in time for her to say 'yes' as the sun set.

However, the proposal didn't go entirely to plan. Hansen mistakingly set up a camera at the wrong angle to capture the moment.

"We've pressed play on the video and Sam has gone, 'Oh darling, we're out of shot'. All you can see is the bottom of my foot because I was down on one knee," he laughed.

"I remember saying something along the lines of, 'We love jokes but this is not one of them'. This is very serious for me. It's a life commitment. I almost cried, Sam reckons I cried. We celebrated with a big hug and a kiss."

Frost began dating Hansen – who is friends with Frost's younger brother, Alex – less than a year ago.

Alex and Hansen both appeared on Survivor: Blood vs Water.

Interestingly, Alex went on the show with Frost's ex-boyfriend at the time.

"When I bailed my brother up, and I was like, 'Is [Hansen] single or what?' and then he was like, 'Ah, don't be weird.' He's like, 'You're so embarrassing!'" Sam told Nova's Fitzy and Wippa in March.

"He's younger. I'm a little cougar you know."

