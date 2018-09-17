Tom Burgess has addressed the sexting 'scandal' involving his brother, Sam Burgess.

Tom Burgess has spoken out in defence of his brother Sam as the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the NRL deal with the fallout from the sexting scandal involving his Facebook account.

Sam, a 29-year-old father of one whose wife is pregnant, has been unmasked by News Corp as one of the Rabbitohs players involved in a damning team sexting scandal.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Sam was among a group of players who exposed themselves, without consent, to a 23-year-old woman in a series of video chats – an exchange, she said, that left her feeling “violated and uncomfortable”.

The woman, who has not been identified, shared screenshots of the footage reportedly taken the evening of May 26, in which a man flashes his backside and another shows his bare torso and genitals.

While their faces are reportedly obscured, the woman claims the footage came from a verified Facebook account in Sam Burgess’ name.

Following the Rabbitohs win against the Dragons on Saturday night, Tom said his brother was disappointed by the scandal.

“Obviously he’s made a mistake but he’s going to be all right.”

“There’s an investigation going on now but they’ll sort it out.”

Sam did not speak about the incident when approached after the game.

His mother was at the game but wife Pheobe, who is pregnant with their second child, was not present.

The scandal also ignited intense debate between journalist Paul Kent and Rugby League Hall of Famer and former Rabbitohs forwards coach Gorden Tallis on Triple M’s Sunday NRL show.

Kent confirmed the NRL Integrity Unit are investigating the incident and will release a decision early this week and said Sam could be stood down for the Rabbitohs’ preliminary final against the Sydney Roosters this Saturday.

Tallis then launched a ludicrous defence of the players involved, saying “the world has gone mad”.

“Stand him down for a photo? Did he break the law?” Tallis asked, beginning a debate with Kent.

“Yep,” Kent replied.

“Paul, we have a segment called Tinder [on Triple M]. Who hasn’t sent a selfie?” Tallis said.

Kent responded: “Gorden, it wasn’t a conversation of a sexual nature, from what I’m understanding. It was a FaceTime phone call to a fan. I think they’re vastly different.”

Tallis then slipped into victim blaming. He said the woman should have ended the call and no longer engaged with the players… But he was clearly unfamiliar with the circumstances of the incident, because reportedly that’s exactly what she did.

“She did, she hung up immediately as soon as he exposed himself and then he tried to call back three times, she refused to take the call, and the following morning sent an email to the club saying that she was offended by it and she wanted an apology,” Kent informed him.

“I think the world has gone mad,” Tallis replied. “What is she doing on the Tinder account, what is she looking for?”

Kent then told Tallis to “shut up, you don’t know what you’re talking about.”

The woman at the heart of the scandal earlier told The Daily Telegraph she didn’t want to see anyone get into trouble nor does she want “any money”. Instead, she wants an apology.

“I just want this story of behaviour to stop,” she said. “The players think they’re indestructible.”