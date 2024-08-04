'I needed to be fulfilled.' Why Samantha Armytage is leaving Farmer Wants a Wife.

For over two decades, Sam Armytage has been one of the most recognisable faces on Australian television.

Her early days on Seven News led to an eight-year stint as a beloved co-host on Sunrise, and most recently, she's been co-hosting Farmer Wants a Wife. Over time, she's built a reputation for being both relatable and professional.

In a decision that surprised many, Armytage announced that she's leaving Channel Seven after 21 years. The reason? Personal fulfillment.

Why Sam Armytage is stepping back from Farmer Wants a Wife and Channel Seven.

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph on August 4, Armytage opened up about her decision to leave the network, which includes her hosting gig on the popular reality show, Farmer Wants a Wife.

"It's a little sad and it's bittersweet, but the time has come. I leave with lots of goodwill in my heart and excitement about the future," Armytage told News Corp.

"I’m big on instinct. I listen to my instinct. I know when the time comes. I am proud of the fact that I back myself enough to say, 'I’ve done what I can do here' and I move on.

"This is not the end," she added. "It's just the end of this chapter."

In the end, Armytage said, her decision to move on from Seven was about wanting more from life.

"I came to this decision on my own," Armytage said. "It's about what I want to do with my life."

For her next chapter, Armytage is looking for a new direction that truly resonates with her.

"Richard [her husband] is very supportive of whatever I do, but this was about me wanting to feel fulfilled," she explained.

"I'm 47, so it was a bit of a stocktake," she said. "I had to sit with myself here and ask, 'What does my next five to ten years look like?'"

Armytage's recent stint as the host of Farmer Wants a Wife was a role she embraced with true enthusiasm, saying, "I was happy to do more. Farmer takes up six months of the year, so I had the time to do more, but that wasn't to be," she said, hinting at the constraints that sometimes accompany even the most exciting roles.

"I'm so fond of Farmer, and it was a great show to be a part of. I absolutely adore the crew," Armytage said. "Australians will always love farmers, and everyone wants farmers to fall in love."

Channel Seven also released a statement on Sunday acknowledging Armytage's departure and her contributions to the network. Angus Ross, Group Managing Director of Seven Television, said:

"After 21 years, Samantha Armytage has decided to leave the Seven Network in October this year. We fully understand and support her decision. Sam has made a remarkable contribution to Seven over more than two decades, from 7NEWS and Sunrise to, more recently, Farmer Wants a Wife.

"Her genuine affection for the country lifestyle she's grown up with and enjoys to this day has shone through her three seasons with the TV WEEK Logie Award-nominated series. It's been a pleasure watching Sam share her pride in these communities with Australia as our incredible farmer love stories have unfolded."

"We wish Sam — and her farmer — every happiness and success for the future."

They added, "Natalie Gruzlewski will continue to play cupid for our new crop of farmers and their ladies when the new season of Farmer Wants a Wife arrives on Channel 7 and 7plus in 2025."

Despite stepping down, Sam will make her final appearance at this month’s Logies as a part of the Farmer Wants a Wife family, with the show nominated for Best Structured Reality Program. As confirmed by Seven, she'll now pass the Farmer hosting baton back to Natalie Gruzlewski, who originally led the show.

What's next for Sam Armytage.

This isn't the first time Armytage has chosen to step away from a successful role.

Back in March 2021, she announced her departure from Sunrise after nearly a decade as one of the shows beloved hosts. It was a decision that, much like her current one, was driven by a mix of personal and professional considerations.

"The time has come for the sun to set," Armytage announced on air at the time. Her mother's death in November 2020 and her recent marriage to Richard Lavender were pivotal events that influenced her choice.

"As many of you know, my personal life the last six months has been very bittersweet, some bits have been very happy, and some bits have been very, very sad, and I want to step out of this public world for a while, take some time and calm things down. Enjoy a bit of slow living and spend some time with my precious family and husband and Banjo."

In her farewell speech, Armytage shared a piece of advice from her late mother: "My mother used to say to me, ‘edit your life frequently and ruthlessly. It's your masterpiece after all.’ And that’s precisely what I’m doing."

And it seems she's still following that sage advice to this day.

Her Sunrise exit, praised by her co-host David Koch, set a precedent for Armytage's bold career moves. With a track record of reinvention and enduring popularity, her next venture, whatever that may be, will surely be an exciting one.

"I'm still productive. I want to make good TV," she said of her recent announcement, hinting at possible future plans.

While any further details on a return to TV remain under wraps at this point, Australia eagerly awaits her return, ready for whatever fresh perspective she brings to the screen.

