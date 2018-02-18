News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

rogue

Everyone's cheering after Sally Field tried to set her son up with Olympian Adam Rippon.

Oh.

Sally Field just did a very Sally Field-y thing.

She… she… tried to set her son up with Olympian Adam Rippon… on Twitter.

It all started during Rippon’s free skate performance on Friday night.

Field’s son, Sam Greisman, was watching the performance and he texted his mum, telling her he might have a lil’ crush on Rippon.

And Field, well, she was into the idea.

She text him back, saying: “Sam… he’s insanely pretty. Find a way…”

Greisman posted the exchange on Twitter, writing: “Just some really helpful advice from my mum on how to deal with my Olympic crush”.

Then Field tagged Rippon in the thread. SHE. TAGGED. RIPPON. IN. THE. THREAD.

While Field possibly probably definitely embarrassed her son, Twitter bloody loved it.

You’ve got to love a mum who uses Twitter for match-making.

Tags: celebrity , rogue

Related Stories

Recommended