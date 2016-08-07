Kim Kardashian West shares a rare video of baby Saint.

We see a lot of very… uh… glamorous shots on Instagram from Kim Kardashian West.

Whether it’s these very *casual* selfies of two sisters hanging out:

I obviously look like this with my siblings all the time. Image via Instagram.

Or, you know, just hopping out of her A-grade car:

In my dreams. Image via Instagram.

The point is: the business owner and reality TV star often leaves ordinary folk like us looking even more... ordinary.

Yet in a rare move, the 35-year-old posted an absolutely adorable video of her son Saint West earlier today. As it turns out, little Saint doesn't get his thrills from riding around in Ferraris, but just enjoys playing with his wonderful mum.

No filter to be seen here, just the pure joy of a little baby boy.

Just look at these cheeks, will you?

Soooo cute.

One look at the comment section indicates the star's followers are a little in love with her eight-month-old son.

"Wooahhh... Saint is a real saint", one commenter wrote. "My heart can't take it! He's so precious" another added.

Kardashian West has been quite private when it comes to Saint, with the public only getting a glimpse of him every now and then.

More than a month ago, the mother of two shared this equally gorgeous photo of Saint on her Snapchat.

He's not the only Kardashian "baby" to grace our Instagram feeds recently.

Kylie Jenner has also shared a video of her puppy Penny, who was a gift for her 19th birthday:

Puppies and babies — what more could you want on your social media feed?

Featured image: Snapchat/Kim Kardashian