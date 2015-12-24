Hey Mia: What if your Christmas isn't a happy one?

‘Hey Mia’ is the video series that lets you ask Mamamia co-founder Mia Freedman all the questions you’ve always secretly wondered.

It’s no secret that Christmas is stressful.

Once you become an adult (or earlier), you start managing roasts, presents and relationships, and the whole magic of the day tends to get lost along the way.

In today’s Hey Mia video, Mia talks about it being OK to feel sad at Christmas, but why you certainly shouldn’t feel alone.