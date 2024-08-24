All the hidden Easter eggs in Sabrina Carpenter's new 'Taste' video.

Sabrina Carpenter has done it again — she's dropped a music video that's not just a feast for the eyes but an epic treasure hunt for pop culture fans.

The pop star's (rather... bloody) video for 'Taste', from her latest album, Short n' Sweet, dropped on August 23, and features Carpenter and Wednesday star Jenna Ortega engaged in a campy, over-the-top battle for a man's affections.

It's a whirlwind homage to classic horror films like Death Becomes Her, Kill Bill and Psycho, but also contains a few cheeky nods to Carpenter's rumoured romance with singer Shawn Mendes, which was never confirmed (until... now?).

Let's dive into all the juicy references and Easter eggs in the deliciously deranged music video that'll make you want to watch it video on repeat. (Just maybe not while eating your lunch.)

Death Becomes Her: A darkly comedic tribute.

If you're a fan of Death Becomes Her, the 1992 dark comedy starring Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn, you're in for a treat.

Carpenter's 'Taste' video pays homage to this cult classic in the best possible way. The eerie, grand mansion where most of the video takes place isn't just a random spooky setting — it’s a direct nod to the iconic home in Death Becomes Her, where all the twisted action unfolds.

In one scene, Sabrina is dramatically tossed off a balcony and impaled on a fence, complete with a gaping hole in her abdomen. Sounds gruesome, right? But if you know Death Becomes Her, this is pure gold — a playful wink to the absurd injuries the characters in the movie endure, only to keep coming back to life.

The video continues to play with this theme of immortality, with Carpenter and Ortega engaging in over-the-top, bloody battles, only to be revived moments later.

And just like in the movie, the video ends with the two frenemies — who started our as rivals over a boyfriend — finding a weird sort of peace. But instead of literally falling apart like Streep and Hawn in the OG, Sabrina and Jenna share a laugh, hinting that they've buried the hatchet (figuratively, at least).

Kill Bill: Revenge never looked so stylish.

Quentin Tarantino fans, this one's for you. Carpenter's video pulls out all the stops with a scene straight out of Kill Bill.

Jenna, dressed in an instantly recognisable in nurse's outfit and eye patch, channels Daryl Hannah's Elle Driver.

But the real kicker? Earlier in the piece, Carpenter stabs Ortega in the eye with a knife, in a move that's pure Tarantino. It's brutal, it's stylish (in a twisted horror flick kind of way!), and it's everything you'd expect from a Kill Bill tribute.

Child's Play: Voodoo vendettas.

Remember Chucky, the creepy doll from the Child's Play series? He'd probably approve of what Carpenter does in this video. At one point, the singer uses a voodoo doll to control Ortega's every move, grinning with sinister glee as she does.

But the Wednesday actress has a voodoo doll of her own, and she's not afraid to use it. She tosses it into the fire, and just like that, Carpenter goes up in flames.

Psycho: A shower scene with a twist.

You can't do a horror-themed video without tipping your hat to the master, Alfred Hitchcock. Carpenter was clearly aware of this when she briefed out this vid, delivering a clever nod to Psycho's infamous shower scene.

Armed with a knife, the singer bursts into the bathroom, ready to attack, as her love rival and former flame shower together. But Ortega fights back, swiping off Carpenter's arm with a hook that's definitely giving a dash of I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Beetlejuice 2: A sneak peek?

While the video doesn't directly reference the upcoming Beetlejuice sequel, it sure feels like a sneak peek. The final scenes, which show Carpenter and Ortega at a funeral, look eerily similar to the first-look images from Beetlejuice 2.

And with Jenna Ortega starring in the sequel, it's not hard to imagine this could be a mini teaser for what's to come when the film hits theatres in September 2024.

Scenes from Beetlejuice 2. Image: Warner Bros. Entertainment. Did Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega kiss? Scenes from Beetlejuice 2. Image: Warner Bros. Entertainment. There's a turning point in the video, when Carpenter and Ortega share a kiss — although Ortega's character looks pretty surprised when she pulls away to find it's the blonde singer she's smooching, and not the pair's mutual love interest. The kiss occurs near the end of the video, and the unexpected moment has generated a fair amount of buzz online, with fans expressing their surprise and excitement. Image: YouTube The Shawn Mendes connection.

Now, let's talk about the not-so-hidden references.

Sabrina's rumoured romance with singer Shawn Mendes has had fans talking for a while, and 'Taste' seems to drop a few hints about it.

The two musos were briefly linked in early 2023, not long after Mendes' highly publicised relationship with fellow singer Camila Cabello ended. Although Mendes denied any romantic involvement with Carpenter, fans noticed him wearing a necklace with her birthstone at the time, which only gave rise to further speculation they were together.

However, Mendes very quickly reunited with Cabello soon after his (alleged) brief romance with Carpenter.

Now in the music video for 'Taste', Carpenter takes what looks like a not-particularly-subtle jab at the alleged love triangle, choosing the brunette Ortega as her love rival — who many believe is a direct nod to Cabello.

The lyrics also hint at the drama, with lines like:

"I heard you're back together and if that's true / You'll just have to taste me when he's kissin' you."

Another track on the album, 'Coincidence', adds even more fuel to the speculation, with lyrics like:

"Last week, you didn’t have any doubts / This week, you're holding space for her tongue in your mouth" — perhaps referencing Mendes and Cabello's kiss at Coachella in 2023 after the pair got back together.

And if that's not enough for you to get on board with this theory, there's the title of the album: Short n' Sweet.

Carpenter, who's 4'11, has said that the title doesn't refer to her height, but to brief but impactful relationships in her life. "I called it Short n' Sweet for multiple reasons. It was not because I'm vertically challenged," she told Apple Music's Zane Lowe.

"I thought about some of these relationships and how some of them were the shortest I've ever had, and they affected me the most."

Juicy!

Feature Image: 'Taste'/YouTube.