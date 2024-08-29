Those Sabrina Carpenter 'love triangle' rumours, explained.

You sense that? It's time for another petty celebrity love triangle to dominate the headlines.

So whomst is involved this time? It's the tiny woman having a big moment right now — Sabrina Carpenter, naturally — and pop star exes, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

ICYMI: after Mendes and Cabello split up in 2021, the 'Stitches' singer was spotted on dates with Carpenter in early 2023, but then in April 2023, Mendes and Camila were seen seemingly hooking up at Coachella. Cheeky!

The timeline suggests there could have been some crossover between Shawn dating Sabrina and reuniting with his ex, Camila, and the lyrics on Sabrina's new album Short n' Sweet have done little to quash speculation among fans.

Sabrina is no stranger to love triangles: she was famously involved in a love triangle with Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett which inspired Rodrigo's breakout song, 'Drivers License' and her debut album Sour.

Love triangles sell albums and whether anything went down with Shawn and Camila or not, the 'Espresso' singer has since moved on to dating actor, Barry Keoghan. Meanwhile, dating rumours have continued to follow Mendes and Cabello for years.

Wait, what is the relationship history between Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and Sabrina Carpenter.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's relationship has been a real rollercoaster. The pair first met in 2014 while touring with Austin Mahone, starting a close friendship. Their chemistry became undeniable with their 2019 collaboration ‘Señorita’ leading to the couple going official later that year.

The couple's romance blossomed during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the pair quarantining together and adopting a dog. However, they shocked fans by announcing their split in November 2021.

In April 2023, Shawn and Camila were spotted kissing at Coachella, reigniting relationship rumors. Despite brief reconciliation speculation, reports suggested they had once again parted ways. But throughout their years broken up, the singers have remained supportive of each other's careers and maintained a friendship.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes attend the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter's dating history is a bit murkier.

The pair were first spotted together in February 2023, sparking rumours of a romantic relationship. They were seen leaving Miley Cyrus' album release party together in March, fueling further speculation. A source confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the two were "seeing each other," with the source adding “they have been hanging out a lot and trying to keep things low-key. They were at a birthday party together a couple weeks ago and were cute together."

However, Shawn denied he was dating Sabrina in an interview in March, telling RTL Boulevard the twosome "are not dating."

Their relationship was short-lived, as Shawn reconnected with his ex Cabello in April. Something both Cabello and Carpenter appear to have addressed through song, but more on that in a moment.

Cabello later confirmed on the Call Her Daddy﻿ podcast that she and Mendes had considered getting back together but they eventually realised “this doesn't feel right and we don't need to try so hard to make it work."

What has Camila Cabello said about Sabrina Carpenter?

Nothing particularly negative!

In fact, at the 2024 Met Gala she called Sabrina's hit song ‘Expresso’ the song of the summer.

What did Sabrina Carpenter say about Camila Cabello on her album?

Fans have since speculated that Sabrina's new album Short n' Sweet contains references to her romance with Mendes, mentioning a partner getting back with an ex.

In Carpenter’s lyrics from 'Taste', she sings "I heard you're back together and if that’s true, you'll just have to taste me when he's kissin' you."

In another song off the album called ‘Coincidence', Sabrina added flame to the fire. "Last week, you didn’t have any doubts. This week, you're holding space for her tongue in your mouth," she sung.

The bridge of the song sounds like a nod to the exes Coachella kiss. "What a surprise, your phone just died, your car drove itself from L.A. to her thighs. Palm Springs looks nice, but who's by your side? Damn it, she looks kinda like the girl you outgrew."

Sabrina saved her most savage lyrics for an ex that sounds a lot like Mendes. On the track 'Dumb & Poetic', she sings about a man into 'self-help books', as she jokes, "Save all your breath for your floor meditation… I promise the mushrooms aren't changing your life."

At a London show this year, Shawn told the audience that he "was going through a lot and exploring things. I don’t know if anyone here has ever tried mushrooms but it's a crazy thing."

Meanwhile, Camila released a song back in June called 'June Gloom' which fans think might reference Carpenter's rumored fling with her ex-boyfriend.

"She’s cool, I heard, won't act surprised. I saw the pictures," she says in the track.

"If she's so amazing, why are you on this side of town? If you like her so much, what are you here trying to find out?"

A few days after Sabrina dropped the music video for ‘Taste', Cabello posted a TikTok of herself lip syncing those exact lines which was… definitely a choice.

What will happen next?? Drama fans, we have delightful news for you.

All three corners of this potential love triangle — Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Mendes, and Camila Cabello — will all be attending the upcoming MTV VMAs. They are set to perform on the big night but we just know the real show will be going down on the red carpet as eagle-eyed fans tried to suss out if there's any tension on the red carpet. The celebrity lip-readers are going to have the time of their lives.

Feature image: Getty.