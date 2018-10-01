Celeb in 5: Monday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. With just three words Ryan Reynolds brilliantly trolls Blake Lively’s risqué photo.



We’re firm believers that Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s Instagram banter is up there with one of the best things on the internet.

It seems almost every other day they’re making cheeky jibes at each other while we all sit back and giggle.

And Reynolds’ latest burn on his wife’s photo is certainly no exception.

Posting a pic to promote her new movie, A Simple Favour, on Instagram, Lively is seen pulling a fierce pose with a naked man in one of the very glam power suits she’s been donning of late. It’s femme fatale perfection and we can’t get enough of it. Behold:

Well, because he’s… Ryan Reynolds, her husband couldn’t resist poking fun at the image, simply posting:

“He seems nice.”

Brilliant.

We hope they never stop trolling each other.

2. What we know about the plans to get Dr Chris Brown as the next Bachelor.



We’re just days away from the finale of the current Bachelor season, but because our appetite for reality TV is insatiable, we’re already obsessed with the next season of the Bachelorette… and the Bachelor after that.

We just never want it to end, OK?

Well, the rumours are swirling and one particular rumour has certainly piqued our interest. It’s regarding a TV vet who is, as it happens, single.

Yes, we all want Dr Chris Brown to be the next Bachelor, and as reported by NW, an insider says the wheels are already in motion.

"[Channel Ten] producers know that girls and guys love Chris, so it would be a great way to continue the amazing success they've been having with known celebs becoming suitors," the insider said.

"Plus, it would be the perfect partnership since he's already been part of the family for over nine years with shows like Bondi Vet, The Living Room and I'm A Celebrity. They are doing all it takes to make this happen."

The Bondi Vet recently split from Channel Nine producer Kendall Bora, so it's not all that far out there...

Dog lovers out there may want to get cracking on that application form.

3. When she was asked about her ex Grant Kemp, Ali Oetjen had the best response.



Since being cast as the latest Bachelorette, Ali Oetjen has been inundated with negative comments.

Before the promo aired last month, Ali, 32, had been at the centre of vicious rumours surrounding her split from Grant Kemp, who she met in paradise. Channel Ten's reality TV Bachelor in Paradise, that is.

Grant alleged he had caught Ali cheating on him in LA in a very spicy interview with Kyle and Jackie O.

The Adelaide marketing manager stayed silent through much of the media storm, but she's now told NW that behind the scenes, her world was falling apart.

When asked about Grant, Ali simply said: "We all have those exes that don't go away, don't we?"

"Definitely without a doubt, Grant was a waste of my time," she added.

Ooph.

"He just wasn't the person he said he was. And yes, it was disappointing and crushing, but I learnt from this."

She told the magazine that was the darkest period of her life, but she knew she "would never give up on love".

That's lucky, because she's about to have her pick of more than two dozen men when The Bachelorette starts later this month.

4. Jason Donovan just made a gross sex joke about Kylie Minogue.



Jason Donovan has made a crude joke at Kylie Minogue's expense at a recent gig in London and all we can say is... gross.

Jason mocked the former-couples on-screen relationship as Scott and Charlene Robinson on Neighbours during his Amazing Midlife Crisis UK Tour and apparently Kylie is not happy.

A source told The Sun that as well as singing some of his most famous songs, Jason shared stories about his career.

"When asked whether there was a lot of Jason in the character of Scott Robinson, he cheekily replied that there was certainly a lot of Scott in Charlene."

Jason joined Kylie onstage at Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park last month to sing their 1988 hit 'Especially For You', but the source claimed Jason complained that she "hogged" the microphone.

"He told a tale about how he tried to get Kylie to join him on stage at London’s Hammersmith Apollo and attempted to contact her. His emails bounced back, his WhatsApp messages were ignored and he couldn’t reach her on Instagram.

"Then he was in the audience at Hyde Park last month and Kylie’s manager asked him on stage at the last minute, so it wasn’t pre-planned.

"He said that’s why he didn’t sing during the track and talked about Kylie hogging the mic."

The Sun report the source said the stories have started to get back to Kylie through her friends, and many don't think she'll be pleased. However, a rep for Kylie declined to comment on the story.

5. Oh. There’s a new rumour about the relationship between the Honey Badger and Cass.



Um.

PAUSE.

There is a new rumour about Cass Wood and Nick Cummins’ relationship and… what?

Nick sent a heartbroken Cassie home on The Bachelor last week (and used those awkward seven words you never want to hear during a breakup), but now NW report that was not the end of their relationship.

Technically, we’re still to find out which of Nick’s final three – Brittany, Brooke and Sophie – takes it out, even if spoilers have almost certainly given it all away.

But uh… According to NW’s ‘source’, Nick’s mind, heart and probably also another body part were somewhere else during the filming of this week’s final episodes.

You can read the full story here.

Want to help Mamamia with some new ideas? Plus go in the chance to win $50? Take our quick survey now.