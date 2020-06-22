Everything we know about the alleged assault charges against Channel 7 presenter Ryan Phelan.

Channel 7 presenter Ryan Phelan will leave the network sooner than expected after he was charged with assaulting his partner at their home.

The Daily Telegraph reported the former Cleo Bachelor of the Year was charged with assault occasioning bodily harm, after voluntarily going to Manly police station on Monday night and being interviewed by detectives.

The alleged assault took place on Saturday night.

Phelan, the frontman for The Daily Edition afternoon show which was to end on Friday, will appear in court next week.

"Ryan Phelan won't be returning to Seven," Sunrise newsreader Natalie Barr reported on Tuesday.

"The network was unaware of the incident until notified last night."

Phelan lives with his partner Chelsea Franklin at their home on Sydney's northern beaches.

"On Saturday 20 June 2020 a 44-year-old woman attended Frenchs Forest Police station to report an alleged domestic violence incident that occurred at her home in Frenchs Forest," NSW Police said in a statement.

"Police commenced investigations and today [Monday 22 June 2020], arrested a 45-year-old man.

It was announced late last week that Phelan's program The Daily Edition was being axed.

Following the announcement, he shared an emotional post about the show, thanking his co-host Sally Obermeder and viewers for their support.

"Firstly, I can’t express what a gift from god @sallyobermeder has been," he wrote.

"Every single day she is such a joy to sit alongside, I love her so dearly and am so grateful to have slipstreamed her talent."

If this post brings up any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service. It doesn’t matter where you live, they will take your call and, if need be, refer you to a service closer to home.

Image: Channel 7.

- With AAP.