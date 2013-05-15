'This has gone completely viral - and I genuinely have no idea why.'

By NATALIA HAWK

In completely unsurprising news, Ryan Gosling has taken over the Internet (for, you know, probably the 1800th time since Wifi was invented). In surprising news, it’s because he doesn’t want to eat his cereal.

Yes – ‘Ryan Gosling won’t eat his cereal’ is the latest thing that has completely taken over the Internet. It’s a series of Vine videos posted on Twitter by a very creative man named Ryan McHenry. (For those who aren’t familiar with Vine – it’s an app that allows users to create & post 6 second videos. Perfect for those with extremely short attention spans.)

According to Digital Spy, McHenry was sitting in his living room, eating cereal and watching the movie Drive. He then noticed that it kind of looked like Gosling was staring at the cereal.

So McHenry decided to feed a spoonful of cereal to the on-screen Gosling, and film the results. And then he did the same with another Gosling movie. And another. The results? Incredibly random. And funny in the kind of I-can’t-believe-this-is-even-on-the-Internet way:

For directly happiness-related purposes, here are all the videos, ALL PUT TOGETHER (plus a bonus bit at the end where McHenry tries to feed cereal to Ryan Gosling Movie Poster):

I’m not going to pretend to know why the above videos have gone so ridiculously viral. I can only guess that it’s the combination of the incredible Ryan Gosling and the randomness of trying to feed him a spoonful of cereal.

But the best thing about ‘Ryan Gosling won’t eat his cereal’? That old saying about how there are no original ideas left in the world… after seeing this, I beg to differ.

Had enough of The Gosling yet? Or do you love these viral videos?