Law proposed: give women two days off for their period

A politician in Russia has proposed a law granting women two days paid leave per month when they are on their period ... and made his female constituents VERY cross in the process.

Mikhail Degtyaryov, a member of the nationalist LDPR party, said he proposed the draft law to increase the protection of women at the workplace. Huh? I'm already calling 'idiot' but keep reading.

He wrote on his website, "During that period (of menstruation), most women experience psychological and physiological discomfort. The pain for the fair sex is often so intense that it is necessary to call an ambulance."

Um, I might be grumpy and tired but I've NEVER had to call an ambulance. And imagine working for someone who refers to you as the 'fair sex'? Degtyaryov, 32, is married with two sons, so he should know better.

Women's rights activists are up in arms over the proposal, as are human right's campaigners. Marina Pisklakova-Parker, head of women's group Anna Center, said the proposal is 'absurd'. "If we are seriously debating women's efficiency at work during menstruation, we should also consider how fit for work men are after a drinking bout."

When I first read about his proposal I thought, "Brilliant". I told iVillage editor Alana House, who joked it would be better to give women the two days off BEFORE their periods are due because that's when she feel most like hiding under the covers.

But then we both realised there's the whole women-working-together-periods-syncing thing ... so it would mean no-one would be in the office for those two days.

So we concluded the women's rights activists are right - Mikhail Degtyaryov's proposal is ridiculous, on so many levels. Despite being oddly appealing...

What do you think - would two days off before or the first two day of your period be a godsend... or are you with the women's rights activists and Mikhail should shove his sexist idea?