In one phone call Robyn discovered her husband of 50 years was having an affair and missing.

In March 2020, Russell Hill travelled to his favourite campsite in Victoria’s high country. There was nothing unusual in that.

What his wife and daughters didn’t know, is that he had a companion on this trip: his girlfriend Carol Clay. But within hours of arriving at the campground, they had both disappeared.

The disappearance of Russell Hill and Carol Clay, both in their 70s, completely stumped their families, the public and police for 19 months.

But it has stumped no one else more than Hill’s wife Robyn, who was left blindsided by the fact her husband had not only disappeared but was also having an affair with another woman before his presumed death.

This week, both Hill and Clay’s families spoke to 60 Minutes, as part of the current affair program’s investigation into the couple’s disappearance.

An experienced bushman, Hill was happy to go off the grid for days or weeks at a time, but he always had contact with the outside world via his high-frequency radio.

“He always went. But he always came back,” said one of Hill’s daughters, Colleen.

Hill’s wife Robyn could usually hear her husband talking to his friends via the radio, but after a couple of days of silence, she grew worried.

“When mum rang and she said she was worried, I could tell by her voice that it was really serious. She knew deep down something was wrong, so then she contacted the police,” said Hill’s other daughter Debbie.