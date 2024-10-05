What’s in the rug? A mystery the internet can’t look away from.

TikTokker Katie Santry has sent the internet into a total frenzy with a series of viral videos, culminating in the police digging up her backyard.

But, how did we get here?

It all started with a video Katie shared from her sunroom, claiming her house might be "haunted".

After waking up that morning, Katie went into the room, opened her laptop (which she had been using the night before) to find the screen smashed. Her belongings were also in disarray, with a set of stable-top shelves hanging half off the desk, and items not in their usual places.

"I worked in here last night unitil around 6:30, everything was fine, shut my laptop," she shared. "We close these doors at night so the dogs don't come in — no-one is in this room.

"I came in this morning to work," she says, opening the laptop. "Screen — shattered."

Okay, weird. But then… well.

Katie explained that, as she and her partner were building a fence around their property, they'd recently been digging in the backyard — and had recently found a rug buried deep under the ground.

Watch Katie Santry discover a rug buried in her backyard. Post continues after video.

After sharing the news on TikTok, many commenters encouraged her to contact the police. So she did, and when the two officers arrived at her house to investigate, they were just as baffled as Katie.

However, as they didn't know what exactly was buried under there, the authorities decided they couldn't expend any more resources, and it was up toKatie to decide if she wanted to keep digging.

While the internet begged her to finish the job, the TikTokker (whose followers had jumped from around 6,000 to over a mill at this point) initially dismissed the idea, as the rug was so deep underground. But after plenty of pressure (thank you, internet!), she decided to grab a shovel and keep going.

People became obsessed with knowing what was buried with the rug. Image: TikTok/@katiesantry

That's when she received a call from the homicide squad.

"They are sending detectives and cadaver dogs," Katie told her heavily invested TikTok following.

Cadaver dogs are trained to use their sense of smell to locate human remains, even if buried underground or underwater. For this reason, they are often used in missing persons cases — and according to some info one of the police officers gave Katie, the dogs are trained in graveyards, so can definitely sniff out remains that have been somewhere for quite some time.

As Katie live-streamed the event, viewers watched in shock as both dogs independently sat beside the hole, indicating that they could smell something in the vicinity.

Dog number one sat when he smelled... something. Image: TikTok/katiesantry.

"My whole house is now caution taped off," a visibly distressed Katie said in a later update, explaining why the whole dog thing was a double shock.

"The dogs run separately. The first dog came out and sat… Then the second dog comes out, sniffs around, and sat."

The cops did clarify that the dogs sitting by the hole didn't necessarily mean there was a buried body. They said it could indicate something else, like traces of blood.

Nevertheless, excavators arrived the following morning to finally dig up the rug and hopefully get some answers.

Excavators arrived to dig up the hole. Image: TikTok/@katiesantry

And the next day, the good people of TikTok finally found out what was in the rug.

"You guys, they have re-covered the hole," Katie said. "This has been the most absurd, insane experience of my life.

"What did they find? No, they didn't find a body, they found a mother-effing rug with some rubber," she shared on TikTok.

Which was, let's be honest, not the answer many of us were expecting.

"The question remains of why did the dogs sit? I don't know. The other question remains, who broke my laptop? I don't know. I'm so confused.

"But the mystery of the effing rug is solved. And there is no body."

The police have now taken the rug for testing, and TikTok comments remain suspicious.

"This saga isn't over, something happened on that rug," one wrote.

"They buried the body deeper underground and the rug was meant to be a red herring, that's where my brain went right away," another added.

"But why would someone roll a carpet up and bury it?" a third asked.

Others were sad to see the end of the mystery: "I need a new series to watch," one comment read.

"I don't know what to do with my life now," said another.

But along the way, Katie developed a secondary theory that she's been exploring, and thank god because we need this series not to end.

As Katie explained over the course of a few of videos, on the day she first moved into the house, the woman who lived next door died. Not so strange in itself — but on the same day workers began boarding up the house next door, Katie's laptop ~mysteriously~ smashed and her office was messed up, workers began boarding up the house next door.

"It's almost Halloween, do I need a psychic to come to my house?" she said. "I don't know."

And we don't know either, but we sure hope she does because we — and TikTok — need answers.

Feature Image: TikTok/@katiesantry