Ruby Rose kind-of-not-really apologises for publicly blasting Katy Perry.

A day on from firmly cementing herself on Team Taylor in the ongoing feud between Katy Perry and Taylor Swift, Ruby Rose has backtracked just a tad after publicly blasting Perry on Twitter.

On Saturday, Rose pressed publish on a tweet dissing Perry’s “purposeful” pop, arguing she brings women down rather than uniting them and said the singer should stop trying to make her new album Witness (“Wit”) happen.

The criticism came in the wake of Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj’s new song Swish Swish, where it is believed both women take aim at some of their biggest rivals – including Swift.

In a series of new tweets, Ruby Rose kind-of-not-really apologises for the outburst, justifying her words by claiming her experiences with bullying meant she felt the need to stand up for Swift and chastise Perry in the process.

“Being mean doesn’t suit me and leaves me feeling dirty. Truth is being mean leaves more leaks in your camp than the titanic and I [get] so triggered when I think bullies don’t get held accountable and it makes me think I should say something … but it’s not [my] place.

“I have always believed strongly that Karma exists and the truth always surfaces however I’m not god and I can’t decide when or how that is. Clearly comes from being bullied in school & wanting to stick up for the underdogs. However I shouldn’t stoop because then the msg is mixed.”

Although Rose doesn’t explicitly apologise to Perry in process, it appears she understands the root cause of the backlash she received.

