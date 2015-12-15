Ruby Rose and Phoebe Dahl have called off their engagement.

Ruby Rose and finacee Phoebe Dahl have called off their engagement.

Dahl, granddaughter of children’s author Roald Dahl and cousin to model Sophie, issued a statement to US Weekly confirming the split. The 27-year-old designer stated, “After two wonderful years together, Ruby and I have decided to part ways.”

“While we still love each other and support each other in every way,” she said. “It is our mutual decision to part ways.”

The couple are calling for the public to respect their privacy: “Our break is not the result of any media speculation, and we want nothing but the best for each other. Thank you for respecting our privacy in this very difficult time.”

The statement was issued on Monday, and Rose has since taken to Facebook to share her own feelings regarding the split.

“Phoebe remains very dear to my heart,” the Orange Is The New Black actress posted. “I will forever treasure our time together. I’m a better person because of the time we shared.”

Evidently, there is no bad blood between the pair, Rose adding, “They say, ‘it’s better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all.’ I’m lucky to have had the chance to love her.”

The now ex-couple became engaged in March 2014, after three months of dating. Rose was previously engaged to model Lyndsey Anne McMillan in 2009, and Aussie supermodel Catherine McNeil in 2010 and fashion publicist Lia-Belle King in 2011.