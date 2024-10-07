Ruby Franke's kids endured years of abuse. Every day, her eldest daughter makes an emotional plea.

Shari Franke, the eldest daughter of convicted child abuser Ruby Franke, has taken on a new role in her family's devastating story: protector.

Since her mother's arrest in August 2023, Shari has been the most vocal advocate for her five younger siblings, using her social media platform to push back against the continued public fascination with her family's trauma.

Now, as a new Lifetime documentary titled Mormon Mom Gone Wrong: The Ruby Franke Story looms, Shari has made an emotional daily plea to her 612K Instagram followers, urging them not to support the film.

"This movie is trash, and only hurts my siblings more," she wrote. "None of us were contacted about the movie. None of the proceeds are going to the kids. Please do not support this movie."

Watch: Ruby Franke was the social media star turned convicted felon. Article continues after video.

The film, which stars Emilie Ullerup as Ruby Franke and Heather Locklear as her business partner Jodi Hildebrandt, claims to depict the shocking abuse that led to the pair's arrests and their eventual convictions on multiple charges of aggravated child abuse.

But for Shari, the film represents another layer of exploitation, one that reopens old wounds for a family still grappling with the trauma of living under Ruby's oppressive parenting. In one Instagram post, she revealed the moment she saw the trailer for the film: "I saw the trailer suddenly in class and had an anxiety attack," she wrote.

The film's existence, she said, is re-traumatising for her and her siblings, who are trying to heal from the years of mistreatment they endured. "Please help me," she added. "To help, just do not watch the trailer or any promotions."

Image: Instagram/sharifranke

The years of abuse unveiled.

Ruby Franke first rose to prominence through her YouTube channel, 8 Passengers, where she shared intimate details of her family's daily life.

The channel, which amassed more than 2.5 million subscribers at its peak, painted a picture of strict parenting under the guise of "tough love." But for viewers who followed the family closely, there were always concerns.

Franke's punishments seemed extreme—her son Chad had his bed taken away for seven months and was forced to sleep on a beanbag as punishment for minor infractions. In another instance, Franke told her children they would "lose the privilege to eat dinner" if they continued to misbehave.

Ruby Franke. Image: Instagram.

As the content became more controversial, concerned viewers and advocacy groups began calling for child protective services to investigate. In 2023, the situation reached a horrific conclusion when Franke and her business partner, Jodi Hildebrandt, were arrested.

Franke's 12-year-old son had escaped from Hildebrandt's home, appearing malnourished and with duct tape visible on his wrists and ankles. He asked a neighbour for food and water, which led to a police investigation uncovering significant abuse against Franke's children.

In December 2023, Ruby Franke pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated child abuse and was sentenced to four consecutive sentences of one to 15 years in prison, while Hildebrandt received a similar sentence.

Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt. Image: Instagram/ConneXions.

Shari's fight for her siblings.

Since the arrest, Shari, now 21, has been the voice of her family.

In September 2023, she posted a photo of the police at her family home with the caption: "Finally."

"Today has been a big day. Me and my family are so glad justice is being served," she wrote. Then, in a post shared a month later, Shari wrote there were "not even words to describe how upside down my life has become."

"I've cried, had an infinite number of panic attacks, had way too much ice cream, and yet life goes on. Therapy has literally saved me, but God has too," she continued. "My life is somehow becoming more beautiful and fulfilling, despite all the terrible things going on."

Shari Franke's response following her mother's arrest. Image: Instagram.

"I've tried to live my life to the fullest the last few weeks, even though all I want to do is hide away in my apartment (I do have my days). Tomorrow is another big court day, and I'd appreciate your prayers and thoughts for my family and myself," added Shari.

Her daily Instagram reminders not to engage with the Lifetime film have struck a chord with many of her followers, who have voiced their support for her and her siblings.

Shari's concern is clear—her priority is protecting her younger siblings from further exploitation. "It's traumatic for me to see this happen," she wrote in one post. "Please help me, and thank you for supporting me."

But Shari isn't the only Franke sibling speaking out. Chad, the family's 19-year-old son, has also been vocal on social media. On the first anniversary of his mother's arrest, Chad posted on Snapchat, writing: "Happy Prisonversary," alongside a photo of Ruby before her arrest. He, too, has made it clear that his siblings' privacy is his top priority.

When asked by a follower if he would post photos of them, Chad responded, "No, I'm sorry. They'll never be on social media again."

The legacy of trauma.

For Shari and Chad, the legacy of their mother's actions is something they're still coming to terms with.

The abuse their family endured under Ruby's care has left deep scars, and both have shared their struggles with anxiety, panic attacks, and the long road to healing. As the public fascination with their family continues, the Franke children are asking for one simple thing: privacy.

For Shari, every post is a reminder that while the world may be eager to consume stories of their trauma, for her and her siblings, it's a reality they're still living.

"We've been trying to tell the police and CPS for years about this, and we're so glad they finally stepped up," Shari said after her mother's arrest. Now, as she continues to speak out, she's hoping the public will step up, too—by refusing to those that exploit their pain.

Feature image: Instagram.