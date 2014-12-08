Kate, Will and the growing bump arrive in New York for their royal tour.

New York pulls out all the stops to welcome the royal couple.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived in New York to a very warm reception for their two day royal tour.

After being greeted by screaming fans at JFK airport, the couple and their entourage (sans baby George) headed to their hotel, the historic Carlyle Hotel on the edge of Central Park, a favourite of Will’s late mum Princess Diana.

Fans also lined the streets with balloons, signs and streamers, hoping to catch a glimpse of the royals.

"I just want to welcome them to New York," said James Barden, 25, who was among the crowds who waited hours outside The Carlyle. "It’s really exciting to see them. I hope they look my way."

Kate, 32, who is five months pregnant with their second child, showed a hint of her baby bump under her heavy coat as the pair made their way into the lobby.