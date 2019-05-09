Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have announced the unexpected name they chose for their son.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have named their son ~ drum roll please ~ Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Earlier in the day, Prince Harry and Meghan shared their first public moment as a family, but left the world hanging as to his chosen name.

Archie Harrison was born at 5:26am on May 6 in a hospital delivery, with Harry describing the birth as “the most amazing experience”.

“How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension,” he added.

“I am incredibly proud of my wife, and every father and parent will say their child is absolutely amazing. But this little thing is absolutely to die for. So I am just over the moon.”

You can watch Harry’s press conference on the day of his son’s birth here. Post continues after video.

This was our first glimpse of new mum Meghan and she looks exactly like any new mum does.

Gloriously happy, deliriously tired, and a little bit sore. And yet she still managed to pop on some heels to front the entire world.

Her little boy was asleep during the photocall, and snuggled up in a little white beanie.

“It’s magic, it’s pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world, so I’m really happy,” Meghan told reporters.

“He has the sweetest temperament, he’s really calm,” she added.

“I don’t know who he gets that from,” Harry joked.

“He’s just been a dream so it’s been a special couple of days,” Meghan added.

In the lead up to the official announcement, betting website, Sportsbet, dubbed the names Diana, Grace, Alice, Charles, Arthur and Edward as the top contenders for the royal baby.

Royal commentators are expressing surprise at the chosen name of Archie, as it doesn’t have any royal connotations. Harrison is also a totally new name for the royal family.

Archie means “genuine”, “bold”, or “brave” – and is more popular in Britain than the US. It was originally a shortened form of Archibald but is now often used as a name on its own.

It was the 18th most popular boy’s name in England in 2017.

Harrison actually means “son of Harry”, which is obviously, quite fitting.

What do you think of the name? Let us know in the comment section.

For more on this topic: