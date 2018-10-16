Minutes after the royal baby announcement, Fergie posted a string of uncomfortable tweets.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

Prince Harry and Meghan arguably broke the most sacred of wedding rules when they reportedly announced their pregnancy to the family at Princess Eugenie’s wedding. That is, do not upstage the bride.

And it seems Eugenie’s mum, Sarah Ferguson, agrees – judging by the timing of tweets she sent out gushing about her daughter’s big day.

Just 40 minutes after the official Kensington Palace Twitter account shared the news on Monday the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were expecting, the Duchess of York tweeted about Eugenie’s wedding.

The official tweet read: “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019.”

While the congratulations began flooding in from everywhere, Fergie also had praise to sing – just not about the royal baby news.

Instead, she thanked the designer behind a green gown she was wearing.

And while this could have been just a coincidence of timing, we don’t think the next tweet that came in could be.

“So proud of Eugenie and Jack #wedding,” the 59-year-old wrote next to an image of her daughter and husband Jack Brooksbank leaving St George’s Chapel on Friday.

This followed by two other tweets congratulating the Princess of York – with no mention of Meghan or Harry and their big news in the 12 or so hours since their announcement.

While the world found out on Monday, the couple supposedly told the royal family of Meghan’s pregnancy during Princess Eugenie’s wedding celebrations on Friday, The Sun reports.

Fergie may not have taken the timing of their announcement well – or that their news was announced publicly so soon after her daughter’s big day.

Eugenie’s proud father, Prince Andrew, has also made no mention of the royal baby news on Twitter, instead tweeting a “happy birthday” message to his ex-wife and retweeting her message of love to his daughter and Jack.

Still, it may have been difficult for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to keep their baby news a secret any longer.

Meghan’s outfit choice to the royal wedding – a loose-fitting navy coat and dress – already had many suspecting out loud she’s pregnant.

Then in snapped photographs of the pair arriving in Sydney on Monday morning ahead of their royal tour, Meghan again wore a coat and held purple binders in front of her torso.

The couple’s 16-day tour of Australia and neighbouring countries kicks off today at Sydney’s Admiralty House, where they’ll meet representatives from each of the 18 countries participating in the Invictus Games.