All the signs Meghan Markle has already given birth to her and Prince Harry's royal baby.

The announcement that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was pregnant in October seems like a lifetime ago.

Royal fans have spent the past six months patiently waiting, wanting to know anything and everything about Baby Sussex.

We know Meghan was due in late April or early May, and given she hasn’t been seen in public for over a month… Well, suspicions are rising that she may have actually given birth already.

Meghan and Prince Harry did mention they wanted to keep the arrival “private” at first, shunning the usual pose with the newborn on the hospital steps just hours after birth.

“The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family,” they said in a statement.

So given all of that, we’ve pulled together all the clues that Baby Sussex is in fact already here.

Doria Ragland has arrived.

Meghan's mum Doria Ragland arrived in the UK from Los Angeles on Sunday, Entertainment Tonight reported.

There were reports earlier in Meghan's pregnancy that Doria was considering making a permanent move to England, but sources told various media outlets this was not true.

However, she would likely have rooms set aside for her in Frogmore Cottage, where the Sussex's recently moved, to initially spend time with her daughter, son-in-law and new grandchild.

According to The Sun, Doria has hired a dog walker and cancelled the yoga classes she teaches at a senior citizens living facility - clues that she's planning an extended stay.

"Like all mums, Doria wants to be there for her daughter at this seismic event in her life," a source said.

The Instagram account.

Meghan and Harry's Instagram account was only launched three weeks ago, but it's already provided clues that the couple may have already welcomed their baby.

Last week, the couple shared a post thanking the public for showing support to charity organisations around the world in lieu of sending gifts for Baby Sussex.

"Their Royal Highnesses wanted you to know the impact of your support – the direct effect your donation, energy, and action made! YOU chose to be part of the collective good, and you have made a real difference," the post read.

The post was then signed off by "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (and Baby Sussex)."

The make-up artist.

Meghan's good friend and make-up artist Daniel Martin was spotted in Windsor - the location of Frogmore Cottage - earlier this month.

Daniel was responsible for Meghan's make-up for her wedding to Prince Harry last May and it's thought his visit to Windsor was to assist Meghan with a royal photoshoot following the birth of the baby.

Meghan's shot down the traditional post-birth appearance on the steps of the Lindo Wing and the curious launch of the couple's Instagram account has created speculation that the royal baby's announcement could be made with a photo posted to the social media website.

We better keep refreshing.

