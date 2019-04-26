To catch up on all things royal family, including Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you covered.

It has been six months since the world first learned that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first child together.

The Kensington Palace’s announcement, last October, simply told fans that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019”. Since then, it has become known that the due date is somewhere between late April (as in… right now) and early May.

Since we haven’t seen Meghan Markle in public for over a month now, and Doria Ragland – Meghan Markle’s mother – was recently seen arriving in England, speculation swirled that baby Sussex is already here.

However, more recent signs are suggesting that the due date isn’t as close as we think.

Prince Harry’s Anzac Day appearance

On Thursday, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton attended an Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey to honour the Australian and New Zealand soldiers who lost their lives during the Gallipoli landings in 1915.

The Duke of Sussex's appearance surprised Royal fans given his wife, Meghan Markle, is thought to be due to give birth any day now. Hence the arrival suggests that the birth of the couple's first child is further away than initially expected.

Royal reporter for the Daily Mail Rebecca English shared on Twitter: "I’ve been told: 'He is pleased he can attend today’s Service, as planned. With their baby due, his name was not printed in the programme in case he was unable to do so.' Suggests no sign of #BabySussex quite yet, then!"

As English says, the Duke of Sussex's attendance tells us that Meghan Markle isn't expected to give birth in the immediate future.

Prince William is in New Zealand

Prince William is currently in New Zealand where he attended an Anzac ceremony with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, and also to pay tribute to those killed in the Christchurch Mosque attacks earlier this year.

There is speculation that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge may be the godparents to the soon-to-be-born child of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and hence is expected to be in England when the Duchess of Sussex gives birth.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex did release a statement saying they would notify the public when Meghan Markle goes into labour, and will then share the news of the arrival once they "had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."

