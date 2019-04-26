To catch up on all things royal family, including Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you covered.
It has been six months since the world first learned that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first child together.
The Kensington Palace’s announcement, last October, simply told fans that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019”. Since then, it has become known that the due date is somewhere between late April (as in… right now) and early May.
Since we haven’t seen Meghan Markle in public for over a month now, and Doria Ragland – Meghan Markle’s mother – was recently seen arriving in England, speculation swirled that baby Sussex is already here.
However, more recent signs are suggesting that the due date isn’t as close as we think.
Prince Harry’s Anzac Day appearance
On Thursday, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton attended an Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey to honour the Australian and New Zealand soldiers who lost their lives during the Gallipoli landings in 1915.
The Duke of Sussex's appearance surprised Royal fans given his wife, Meghan Markle, is thought to be due to give birth any day now. Hence the arrival suggests that the birth of the couple's first child is further away than initially expected.
Royal reporter for the Daily Mail Rebecca English shared on Twitter: "I’ve been told: 'He is pleased he can attend today’s Service, as planned. With their baby due, his name was not printed in the programme in case he was unable to do so.' Suggests no sign of #BabySussex quite yet, then!"
As English says, the Duke of Sussex's attendance tells us that Meghan Markle isn't expected to give birth in the immediate future.
Prince William is in New Zealand
Prince William is currently in New Zealand where he attended an Anzac ceremony with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, and also to pay tribute to those killed in the Christchurch Mosque attacks earlier this year.
There is speculation that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge may be the godparents to the soon-to-be-born child of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and hence is expected to be in England when the Duchess of Sussex gives birth.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex did release a statement saying they would notify the public when Meghan Markle goes into labour, and will then share the news of the arrival once they "had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."
I reckon she's close, if not overdue. They announced it mid-October, ie more than six months ago. I would have thought they'd have held off announcing as long as possible given her age and the increased risks. It's not necessary for William to be in the country, just Harry. And given the short distance between Windsor and London, he probably decided the day of Anzac Day to attend knowing he could rush back if needed. Neither of those events are a sign that the baby is weeks away.
It wouldn't surprise me if the baby arrives and the first we get is an official post on twitter from Buckingham Palace after a couple of days, followed closely by photos from a professional shoot similar to those from the engagement.
Or maybe she’s already had the baby. It wouldn’t be a huge deal for Harry to leave for a few hours to attend a ceremony, and William could have visited already before he left. It’s all just speculation, isn’t it. Why don’t we all just wait for an announcement.
I think this is more likely. To be honest I think they are trying to hide the fact she was probably pregnant at the wedding? It all seems a bit suss to me. Cloak and daggers when it doesn't need to be.
Nah I doubt they’ll want the media backlash if it turns out they’ve been hiding the baby for weeks, particularly if Harry has been out in public since it’s birth without telling anyone. The queen wouldn’t let them breach protocol that far. I’m sure they will tell the press a day or two after it’s born. Probably just blocked out Harry’s diary for the last week or two of her pregnancy. Also who cares if William is in the country when it’s born, doubt Meghan wants her BIL at the birth. He just needs to be there for the christening.
It’s only cloak and daggers if you decide it is. Otherwise it’s just a woman who wasn’t hiding a pregnancy at her wedding and hasn’t had a baby yet.