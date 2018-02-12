Celeb in 5: Monday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Roxy Jacenko just pulled a Kim Kardashian and listed off her ‘haters.’



In a move inspired by perfume magnate Kim Kardashian, Roxy Jacenko has come up with her own ‘lovers and haters’ list, served up on colour co-ordinated Post-It notes no less.

Jacenko captioned her Instagram Stories video with “something funny in the works – lovers and haters.”

While some on the six 'haters' was masked by initials, she gave a special shout out to 'The Ho + Nicky Boy' - a thinly disguised reference to her father Nick Jacenko and his fiance, fashion designer Lisa Ho. It's also assumed that 'Andrew H' and 'Will G' refers to journalists Will Glasgow and Andrew Hornery, the latter of which once reffered to Jacenko as a "publicity seeking missile."

Speaking to Daily Mail, the founder of Sweaty Betty PR called those in the blue, "her motivation to succeed."

"It's funny how your biggest detractors can be your biggest motivators! If only they knew - well, I suppose they will in a few days," she said.

Those getting a more favourable nod include radio presenter Jackie O, girlfriend of Kyle Sandilands, Imogen Anthony and children Pixie and Hunter Curtis.

2. Brooklyn Beckham misses out on his mum's fashion show. Gets a massive 'mum' tattoo to show that he was there in spirit.

Marking the 10 year anniversary Victoria Beckham's, 43, synonymous label, her fashion show at New York Fashion Week was a family affair.

In attendance sitting front row was husband David Beckham, 42, and genetically blessed children - Romeo, 15, Cruz, 12, and Harper, 6, however eldest child, Brooklyn, 18, was unfortunately missing out.

He still managed to mark his mum's monumental achievement, in a very big way.

While other family member's, like dad David, simply posted a touching Instagram shoutout, and burgeoning fashion model went and got a very big, heart-shaped tattoo with the word 'mum' in cursive font. Right on his bicep. Because that way he's always carrying a bit of her in his heart, wherever he is... or something like that.

Well played Brooklyn, well played.

Let's just hope Victoria is a fan.

3. Ummm, we don't mean to alarm you but where on earth is Married at First Sight bride Davina?



In a very uncharacteristic move for the controversial Married At First Sight bride, Davina Rankin, 26, hasn't posted anything on Instagram for two weeks, and the public is worried.

The 'husband-stealing', bikini model's last post was on the 29th of January and has since deleted all her MAFS-related photos.

Since her debut on the show, let's just say Davina hasn't been the audience favourite after trying to trade in 'husband' Ryan for Tracey's partner Dean.

Hopefully all will be revealed very, very soon.

LISTEN: There's no dinner party like a dinner party full of (mostly) sex-having strangers plied with alcohol. Nasser dubs himself head gossip of the group, while Davina decides she would like someone else's husband please. Post continues after audio.



4. ATTN ALL: We've got more details about the royal wedding, and yep... we all care a lot.

Excuse us, but we now know more details have been revealed about the royal wedding, and sharing is caring.

While we know that the vows will take place at St Geroge's Chapel at Windsor Castle in London on the 19th of May, it's now been confirmed that once the 'I dos' have been said, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will embark on a horse-drawn carriage ride around Windsor which will "provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day," as stated by Kensington Palace.

Because the people are hungry, and want nothing more than to see the happy couple in beautiful matrimony, please and thank you.

The reception details have also been revealed, with the Palace announcing that the reception will be at St George's Hall inside the castle, followed by an after party held by Prince Charles.

Personally, we can't wait to see Papa [Prince] Charle's party hosting skills.

5. SPOILER ALERT: MAFS' Sarah Roza and Telv Williams have hinted at a baby is on the way.



So we all know that if there was a 'winning' Married at First Sight couple, it would most definitely be the loved-up duo, Sarah Roza and Telv Williams. The Melbourne beauty-therapist and Perth-based tradie seemed to be genuinely in-love, especially for two people that first met while walking down the aisle, wedding veil and all.

However, it seems like they're already talks in taking their relationship to the next level.

Speaking to NW, Telv said that him and Sarah are already thinking about children.

"I've always said If I fall in love again I'd definitely want more children and I definitely want to with Sarah," he said.

And it seems like this was reciprocated by the bride as well.

"I wanted to tackle that question early on because if he didn't want some it would have been a quick marriage – I went into this to start a family. Telv has two children already and the way he talks about them is so beautiful," said Sarah, who has been very open about her past miscarriage.

And while we're all smiles and love heart emojis... being only two weeks into MAFS journey, a 'spoiler alert' disclaimer would have been much appreciated.

LISTEN: This is what women are talking about this week. The team do a deep dive on Barnaby Joyce, oBikes and space... There's a bit of everything.

