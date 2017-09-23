Why we view Roxy Jacenko so differently to Zoe Foster Blake.

According to Dr Lauren Rosewarne, a senior lecturer at the University of Melbourne's School of Social and Political Sciences, the answer to that question has many branches.

The first, Dr Rosewarne tells me, comes down to "sexually transmitted ethics". That is, our society has been conditioned to see Foster Blake and Jacenko as extensions of their husbands' values and beliefs, so we unconsciously drag any perceptions we have of Hamish Blake and Oliver Curtis into the frame.

"We have a very long history of loving Zoe’s partner," Dr Rosewarne, who specialises in public relations, pop culture, and feminist politics says.

"Generally speaking, if you look at his career, it’s been safe. He hasn't been offensive, you’re not going to hate him for any reason. Then you look at Roxy's partner, who's gone to jail, and [it feeds] a perception that her lifestyle has been propped up by criminal activity."

In short, if we feel cautious of a woman's male partner, we're likely to let that impinge how we feel about her, through no fault or involvement of her own. This has been rather damaging (not to mention unfair) for Jacenko, who didn't even know her husband when he engaged in insider trading in 2007.

But because we've been shaped to see a woman's partner as a guiding influence on who she is, sexually transmitted ethics have seeped into our perception of everyone in the public eye, Dr Rosewarne says.

Think of how you felt about Katie Holmes when she was married to Tom Cruise, compared to how you feel about her now she's dating Jamie Foxx.

Depressing, right?

The wider network a celebrity operates within has an impact on perception, Dr Rosewarne adds, and when it comes to Foster Blake and Jacenko that couldn't be more relevant.

While Jacenko is often papped with those belonging to Sydney's upper echelons, like close friend Francesca Packer-Barham, Foster Blake is seen socialising with personalities we're familiar with. The loveable larrikins from commercial radio. Glamorous and funny magazine editors. The comedians from the telly. People we know and love for being relatable, and, importantly, self-made.

"Zoe is connected to a more favourable network," Dr Rosewarne told Mamamia. "It's the same principle that can be applied to Donald Trump’s entourage, think of the way we hate the people associated with him. We hate them because of virtue of who they’re connected to, even when we don't really know anything about those people."