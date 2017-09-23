Why we view Roxy Jacenko so differently to Zoe Foster Blake.

Zoe Foster Blake and Roxy Jacenko are two of Australia’s most famous and successful women.
Two 37-year-old self-made mums with wildly impressive resumes. And social media followings. And wardrobes.
Foster Blake lives in a leafy inner suburb of Melbourne with her equally impressive comedian husband, Hamish Blake, while Jacenko and her family reside in a two-storey penthouse along Sydney’s glamorous Bondi beach.
On paper, they have near identical lifestyles – albeit in different states.
On one hand, we have a beauty writer turned author, skincare entrepreneur, app creator, and social media extraordinaire. On the other? A mogul at the helm of a PR company, a talent agency, and a children’s accessories label, along with a smattering of endorsement deals.
These are women at the top of their game, emulating that elusive ideal of working hard in the office, before coming home to their gorgeous multi-million dollar homes and children and husbands in the evening.
But they didn’t get where they are today through luck. Or voodoo. Or reading their horoscopes. Or clapping twice and doing a twirl before they get dressed in the morning.
In a world where only two per cent of female-owned companies crack a million dollars in revenue, you don't become Zoe Foster Blake or Roxy Jacenko by chance. You must embody all the qualities it takes to get there: you must be clever, charismatic, determined, intelligent, innovative, uncompromising, unrelenting.