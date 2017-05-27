The Roseanne reboot is bringing back the part of television we've lost.

American sitcom Roseanne is the latest series to be given new life in an upcoming eight-episode remake.

The original series charmed audiences by presenting a family who were wrong in all the right ways.

Roseanne unapologetically portrayed strong women, lower-class struggles and an image of life that deviated from the cookie-cutter norm.

Listen to Mamamia Entertainment Editor Laura Brodnik explain why we need Roseanne back on our screens on The Binge. (Post continues.)

Headed by Roseanne Barr as the eponymous matriarch, the original series ran between 1988 and 1997, before ending on the shock death of husband Dan Conner (John Goodman).

The death of Dan culminated a variety of unusual creative turns taken in the final season.

The ninth season saw the family win the lottery, save the town and live much happier lives – Dan, for one, had not died but simply cheated.

It was then revealed that everything had been a dream.

Roseanne's 'dream season' is often criticised for being a cheap and ultimately unbelievable end to a long-running series. But the final season actually represented something quite poignant.

The ninth season represented how sometimes even the strongest people escape the tragedy of real life through fantasy.

How even a woman with the resilience of Roseanne was unable to live her actual life so she created a new one.

The final episode shattered this extravagant illusion to bring Roseanne back to harsh reality of widowed life.

But it seems this monumental twist will be removed entirely for the rebooted series. Roseanne's remake will feature every member of the original cast including Goodman as Dan.

The Binge hosts Laura Brodnik and Clare Stephens discussed the upcoming revival in The Binge television podcast.

Clare spoke about how she's only recently come to appreciate the series by revisiting it.

"It's only kind of in hindsight where I've seen the revival is coming and I've looked at it and thought, 'oh, it actually was kind of ground-breaking,'" she said.

Laura said the series possessed an element of human realness that is absent from current series.

"Think about it now, all the shows that come out, everyone's a superhero," she said.

"We've lost the blue collar families from our screens - the normal families, the normal teens."

Clare brought up the hypocrisy of shows that claim to be the voice of everyday individuals but then depict unrealistic characters and lifestyles.

"Modern Family is laughable. I look at that and I look at the women in that and sometimes I find it really frustrating because I'm like, 'this is what we're selling as normal?' Because nobody is like that," she said.

Laura said she viewed the dream ending as a huge fail by the production team.

"It was all a dream - the ultimate fail for any show," Laura said.

Both hosts agreed the return of the series would heed something great for the modern audience.

Roseanne is set to return in 2018. It is not known which network will air the rebooted series.

Listen to the full episode of The Binge for latest in what to watch, stream and talk about this week.

You can buy any book mentioned on our podcasts from iBooks at apple.co/mamamia, where you can also subscribe to all our other shows in one place.

Feature image via Twitter/@btsmediang.