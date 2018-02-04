Rose McGowan's uncomfortable screaming match with a trans woman during a Q&A.

Rose McGowan has cancelled her upcoming public appearances for the launch of her memoir, Brave.

The author and actress was involved in a heated exchange with a transgender woman during a book reading at a Barnes and Noble store in New York this week.

McGowan later tweeted, “I was VERBALLY ASSAULTED for two full minutes @BNBuzz by an actor paid to verbally assault a woman who has been terrorised by your system.

“And no ONE in that room did anything. And everyone from my publicists, assistants, managers and every person sitting in their chairs frozen by their weakness, a weakness called COMPLICITY. The truth is you all failed me. Again. And again. And again.”

It was later revealed the heckler was Andi Dier, a transgender woman who allegedly has several sexual assault claims against her.

The Cult of Complicity- those I call out are after me. This is the monster who was paid to violate me publicly. An aggressive two minutes long assault on a long abused woman who is simply trying to change the world and make it better #RoseArmy pic.twitter.com/eAK8hZVdvz — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) February 3, 2018

The verbal exchange began when Dier asked McGowan about some comments she made on RuPaul’s What’s the Tee? podcast in July last year.

“Trans women are dying and you said that we, as trans women, are not like regular women,” she said.

“We get raped more often. We go through domestic violence more often. There was a trans woman killed here a few blocks (away). I have been followed home —”