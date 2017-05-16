News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

celebrity

Rosario Dawson found her 26-year-old cousin dead in her home: reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rosario Dawson’s younger cousin who worked for her has died, according to a report from celebrity news site TMZ.

The actress reportedly came downstairs in her Venice home last Thursday to find her 26-year-old cousin Vanez Ines Vasquez unresponsive.

The report states 38-year-old Dawson immediately called an ambulance, but sadly paramedics were unable to revive the young woman.

It’s believed Vasquez died of natural causes and may have been suffering from migraines and hypertension before her collapse.

Dawson has not commented on the report at this time.

Tags: america-2 , celebrity , entertainment-3 , facebooke-ents , news-3

Related Stories

Recommended