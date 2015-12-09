News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

health

David Beckham is "devastated" by Romeo's choice not to follow in his footsteps.

ADVERTISEMENT

Romeo Beckham has announced he no longer plans to follow in his famous dad’s footsteps and that he wants to quit football altogether.

Romeo, 13, confessed his plans to his soccer superstar dad recently.

David, 40, told the Radio Times the news had been a shock.

“The other day Romeo turned around to me and said he didn't want to play football any more,” he said. “Part of me was devastated but part of me was relieved too. He's got other passions and I like that."

But while he might not share his father's sporting passion, he's definitely into fashion, just like his mum, Victoria.

He made his modelling debut for Burberry in 2012, and has just appeared in the iconic brand's latest campaign alongside Naomi Campbell and Elton John.

WATCH Romeo Beckham's appearance in The Burberry Festive Film below. Post continues after video...

Meanwhile, David said his eldest son Brooklyn, 16, was interested in photography, which is evident from his artistic Instagram account.

And all is not lost for David - earlier this year, his wife Victoria said their daughter Harper wanted to “play football” instead of helping her fashion empire, which she said felt like a "dagger through the heart."

We're not sure where 10-year-old Cruz's interests lie - but it's safe to say his famous parents will support him in whatever path he chooses.

What do you think of Romeo's decision - and David's reaction?

TAP on the image below and scroll through the gallery to see some of Brooklyn Beckham's family Instagram snaps...
Tags: relationships , celeb-news , celebrities , celebrity , childhood , children , family , fatherhood , gallery , kids , news-3 , parenting-2

Related Stories

Recommended