Every juicy detail about the world's most expensive divorce.

Content warning: This post contains more money than any of us are ever going to make.

The world’s most expensive divorce is happening right now and it’s enough to make your piggy bank squeal a little.

Roman Abramovich, the owner of Chelsea F.C and all round rich guy, is divorcing his third wife, Dasha Zhukova, after 10 years of marriage.

36-year-old Zhukova is a magazine editor, and married Abramovich in secret in 2007. They have two children together.

The couple own a total of 16 houses across London, Moscow, the Caribbean, Colorado and the South of France (like you do) as well as a fleet of personal jets, private islands, and yachts.

But not just any old yachts will find their way into Abramovich's possession. No, no. He insisted on owning the world's largest one in history.

Yep.

Abramovich is known for splashing his cash around, and has had his spending habits likened to those of a "Roman emperor". When he's not dropping $50,000 a pop at famous New York restaurants, he's getting Beyonce and Gwen Stefani to perform at his exxy private parties.

The pair also enjoy "collecting" modern art. Oh, and sports cars.

The couple announced their separation in a joint statement on Monday.

“After 10 years together, the two of us have made the difficult decision to separate, but we remain close friends, parents, and partners in the projects we developed together,” they said.

“We are committed to jointly raising our two children. We will also continue to work together as co-founders of the Garage Museum of Contemporary Art in Moscow and the New Holland Island cultural centre in Saint Petersburg.”

Abramovich is worth £7 billion (over AU$11 billion) and according to The Nation, Zhukova could receive as much as £5.5 billion (over AU$9 billion) in a future divorce settlement.

In other words, a whole lot of moolah.

This isn't Abramovich's first divorce either, in 1987 he married Olga Yurevna Lysova and they divorced in 1990.

Then he married Irina Vyacheslavovna Malandina in 1991, who he divorced in 2007 after it was rumoured he was seeing Zhukova, who he then went on to marry.

