'I'm deeply distressed.' Robert De Niro's 19-year-old grandson Leandro has passed away.

Robert De Niro's grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, has died aged 19.

The actor's daughter, Drena De Niro, confirmed her son's death in an Instagram post on Monday.

"My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life," the 51-year-old wrote alongside a photo Leandro.

"I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you. I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama."

Drena, who is De Niro's adopted daughter and eldest of his seven children, added that Leandro was "so deeply loved and appreciated".

"I wish that love alone could have saved you... I'm so sorry my baby, I'm so sorry."

In a statement, De Niro said he is "deeply distressed" by the death of his "beloved grandson".

"We're greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone," he wrote in the statement obtained by Page Six.

"We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo."

Leandro's cause of death has not yet been announced.

The 19-year-old has appeared in a handful of films including A Star is Born, alongside Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, and Cabaret Maxime.

