While this famous man was making blockbuster movies, he was sending his daughter to 'fat camp'.

If you grew up in the '00s, it was pretty impossible to escape the face of Rob Schneider.

Along with on-screen collaborator Adam Sandler, Schneider seemingly appeared in every major comedy in this era of cinema including The Water Boy, Little Nicky and 50 First Dates. He also nabbed plenty of starring roles in his own right like the Deuce Bigalow films, The Hot Chick and The Animal.

However, by the 2010s Schneider was no longer landing mainstream movie roles. These days, he's more known for his political rants than his blockbuster movies.

Away from the spotlight, Schneider has a daughter London King, aka musician Elle King, who made a name for herself in 2014 for her hit song 'Ex’s & Oh's' which became a radio mainstay.

And guess what? She doesn't have anything nice to say about her famous father.

Elle King opened up about her rocky relationship with Schneider during a chat on Bunnie XO's Dumb Blonde podcast, with a teaser from the episodes since going viral on TikTok.

The interview awkwardly began with the host admitting to having a crush on Scheider, which led the singer to describe her less-than-idyllic childhood.

She says she was forced to follow him around on movie sets where she said she would often get "lost in the shuffle" of it all.

King admitted that on set she would be scolded by her dad for making any noise. "If I ever messed up a shot, if I was talking, I would get in f**king trouble," she explained.

She went on to say that Schneider expressed his disdain for his daughter's weight as a young girl. "I was like a really, really heavy child. My dad sent me to fat camp," she shared. "I got in trouble one year because I sprained my ankle and didn't lose any weight."

King added her father had gripes with her tattoos as well. "I had already started getting tattooed and it was like 108 degrees. So I had to wear sweaters because my dad was very anti-tattoos or any form of self-expression," she said.

Elle King and her father Rob Schneider in 2009. Image: Getty.

The 35-year-old also wanted to make it clear that she doesn't agree with some of her father's more controversial views on drag queens and the LGBTQ community.

"I disagree with a lot of the things that he says," King said. "You're talking out of your ass and you're talking sh*t about drag and, you know, anti-gay rights. And it's like, get f**ked."

In July, Schneider took to X (formerly Twitter) to blast the Paris Olympics for featuring drag queens in its recreation of Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper. Which was actually not a recreation of The Last Supper, but a depiction of the Greek god Dionysus.

"I am sorry to say to all the world's greatest athletes, I wish you all the best, but I cannot watch an Olympics that disrespects Christianity and openly celebrates Satan," Schneider wrote.

Schneider has become known for his controversial opinions in recent years. He has called Will Smith a 't*at', has taken aim at Vice President Kamala Harris and voiced anti-vax opinions.

In June this year, the actor was booed off stage at a charity event for The Hospitals of Regina Foundation for making offensive remarks about women, vaccinations, and the trans community.

The organisation quickly issued an apology to condemn Schneider's performance.

"The content, positions and opinions expressed during Mr. Schneider's set do not align with the values of our foundation and team," the organisation said in a statement. "We do not condone, accept, endorse or share Mr. Schneider's positions, as expressed during his comedy set and acknowledge that in this instance the performance did not meet the expectations of our audience and our team."

Schneider made no apologies to the, errr... literal hospital.

"I'm not changing my material or apologising for my jokes to anybody. Enough with this woke bulls**t. America's sick of it," Schneider told TMZ.

In the podcast clip, King said she "doesn't want to be associated" with Schneider and has zero plans to mend their broken relationship.

"You can want someone to change so much. You can't control anyone else's actions and you can't control people's feelings. All you can control is how you react and what you do with your feelings," King said.

"He's just not nice."

Feature image: Getty.