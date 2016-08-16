Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's show is here, and it's quite disturbing.

The wait is finally over: the first teaser for Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s spin-off reality show, Rob & Chyna has landed.

And it’s full of D.R.A.M.A.

We’re used to seeing the Kardashian family squabble over trivial matters on almost every episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, but there’s something about seeing a pregnant Blac yell at Rob about “texting bitches” that’s a little more disturbing.

There’s already been plenty of talk around the future Mr and Mrs Kardashian, especially since Blac is the former best friend of Kim, and has a son with Kylie’s beau, Tyga.

Confused? Let us explain the Kardashian/Blac Chyna feud for you. Post continues after video.

Then, Rob kept his engagement a secret from his famous sisters, only revealing the news once it had been announced in the media and on Instagram. As you can imagine, that didn’t go down so well.

As recently as two weeks ago, Rob sparked rumours that there was trouble with his fiancèe when he deleted every photo of her from his Instagram.

It seems their reality TV show is full of similar ups and downs: in the trailer, Rob professes how “good and loyal” Blac is, seconds before she is seen screaming at him and slamming a door in his face during a dramatic argument.

And with Blac expecting the couple’s first baby, it’s going to be a bumpy ride ahead.

