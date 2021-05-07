2020 was undoubtedly the year of the celebrity break-up.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and a spate of worldwide lockdowns, we read countless divorce announcements and carefully crafted joint statements from celebrity couples including Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde, Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green, Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy, and Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne.

And, well, the list goes on.

Speaking of celebrity couples, Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman are the definition of #couplegoals.

But in 2021, it seems there's a new trend in celebrity relationships.

As The Cut pointed out this week, 2021 is shaping up to be the year of the unexpected celebrity couple.

From the rumoured relationship between director Taika Waititi and singer Rita Ora to Megan Fox's PDA-filled relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, the list just keeps on growing.

So, here are six of the most unexpected celebrity couples of 2021 so far.

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora.

If you haven't already noticed, Sydney has virtually become the new Hollywood.

While Thor: Love and Thunder has been filming in Sydney, the city has become home to actors including Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Matt Damon, Jeff Goldblum, Melissa McCarthy and Christian Bale.

Amid filming on the upcoming Marvel movie, New Zealand director, Taika Waititi, has been linked to Rita Ora, who is also working in Sydney as a judge on The Voice.

Last month, the British singer shared a carousel of photos to Instagram, including a photo of herself cuddling the Thor director.

Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson.

Pete Davidson's relationship history is... a lot.

After famously being engaged to Ariana Grande for five months, the comedian has been linked to Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, and Kaia Gerber

Now, Davidson is rumoured to be dating Phoebe Dynevor aka Daphne Bridgerton.

The rumoured couple have been photographed together in Manchester, and they've also been seen wearing "identical" necklaces bearing their initials during recent interviews.

But with Davidson working on Saturday Night Live in New York City and Dynevor filming Bridgerton in the UK "for practically the rest of the year", it's believed that they're "not too serious".

Interesting.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

Just months after separating from her husband of more than a decade, Brian Austin Green, Megan Fox began dating musician Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly.

After meeting on the set of upcoming film Midnight In The Switchgrass, Fox felt an ~astrological connection~ between them.

"I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," she recalled.

"Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."

Since then, the couple have shared countless photos from their PDA-filled new relationship on social media.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

In recent months, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been seen hanging out with another unexpected celebrity couple: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

The couple, who made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine's Day, have had a long history as friends. In fact, the Blink 182 drummer has even appeared on Keeping Up With The Kardashians in the past.

Since going public with their relationship, the unexpected couple haven't been shy when it comes to PDA.

And what does Scott Disick think of all this?

Well, apparently he's feeling rather "uncomfortable".

"Scott has really distanced himself from Kourtney recently," a source told E! News.

"He is glad she is happy, but it's definitely been hard on him. He doesn't like to bring it up, and it's a weird convo for him. At one point, the family was really encouraging Scott and Kourtney to try the relationship again and it's a bit of an eye-opener for him, that it's truly never going to happen."

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess.

Remember how Dancing with the Stars pro Sharna Burgess was meant to appear on The Bachelorette?

Well, it seems that won't be happening anytime soon.

Since January, the 35-year-old has been dating Megan Fox's ex-husband, Brian Austin Green.

"She's pretty amazing," Green told People earlier this year.

"It was nothing that I was completely open to, I didn't think at the time, but it's working out pretty well so far."

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde.

At the start of the year, Olivia Wilde was photographed holding hands with Harry Styles at a wedding for Styles' manager in California.

"They were affectionate around their friends, held hands and looked very happy. They have dated for a few weeks," a source told .

The rumours surrounding Wilde and Styles surfaced just months after news broke about Wilde's split from actor Jason Sudeikis, who she was engaged to for seven years.

Styles and Wilde after the singer was cast alongside Chris Pine and Florence Pugh in Wilde's upcoming movie, Don't Worry, Darling.

Feature Image: Instagram.