Every single look Rihanna has ever worn to the Met Gala.

Every year on the first Monday of May, the most famous people in the world gather on the steps of New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate all things fashion, darling.

The Met Gala is fashion's biggest night for both celebrities and onlookers, with the red carpet coming alive with intricate designs, hoards of photographers and pundits having their say about who wore what.

There are always several key celebrities we wait with anticipation to arrive at the Met Gala, and nobody brings the sartorial shock and awe quite like our Bajan Queen, Rihanna.

Ahead of this year's Met Gala on May 7 Australian time, let’s take a look back at every outfit she's ever worn.

2007 - "Poiret: King Of Fashion".

Rihanna at the 2007 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

At just 19 years old, Rihanna made her Met Gala debut in 2007 wearing a white embellished Georges Chakra gown.

By all accounts it was a very understated red carpet choice for RiRi but with the addition of a tiny black mesh glove we could already see the young singer beginning to find her edgy style.

2009 - "The Model As Muse: Embodying Fashion".

Rihanna at the 2009 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

In 2009, Rihanna returned to the Met Gala wearing a Dolce & Gabbana tux complete with a puffed statement sleeve and black leather gloves.

The theme was "The Model As Muse: Embodying Fashion" which opened a new avenue for Rihanna to step out the confines of traditional red-carpet womenswear and explore a different interpretation.

2011 - "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty".

Rihanna at the 2011 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

At the 2011 Met Gala, the theme was “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty,” which gave the singer permission to find her voice in telling a story through fashion.

In a black beaded Stella McCartney gown she paid homage to the British couturier McQueen by serving dramatic elegance. And her long braided red hair only added to the striking red carpet serve.

2012 - "Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations".

Rihanna at the 2012 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

The two great Italian designers Elsa Schiaparelli and Miuccia Prada were at the centre of the 2012 Met Gala theme and Rihanna took the opportunity to bring an animalistic element to the red carpet.

Wearing a reptilian, body-hugging black Tom Ford gown the design was simplistic in silhouette yet thought-provoking the longer you looked at it.

2014 - "Charles James: Beyond Fashion".

Rihanna at the 2014 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

In 2014, Rihanna once again teamed up with Stella McCartney to bring a white silk two-piece creation to the Met Gala aligning with the theme "Charles James: Beyond Fashion".

Everywhere you looked there were intricate design inclusions including stacked rings, a bejewelled neckline, a messy curled ponytail and a completely backless top for extra oomph.

Surprisingly, the singer calls this one of her two favourite Met Gala looks.

2015 - "China: Through The Looking Glass".

Rihanna at the 2015 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Her other favourite. Arriving fashionably late (as only RiRi can get away with), there was an audible gasp as she rocked up to the 2015 Met Gala red carpet in an imperial yellow cape designed by Chinese couturier Guo Pei.

The embroidered fur-trim cape required multiple people to carry the train and took two years to create the handmade design.

Going to great lengths to study the theme "China: Through The Looking Glass" said she came across the designer while researching Chinese couture.

2017 - "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art Of The In-Between".

Rihanna at the 2017 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

In 2017, the Met Gala was all about celebrating wearable art by paying homage to groundbreaking designer and founder of Comme des Garçons, Rei Kawakubo.

Rihanna wore a stunning piece from the Japanese fashion house when she arrived in this striking outfit which featured jacquard florals, asymmetric hemlines and layers of textured volume.

Her thigh-high laced red heels and bold pink makeup brought the look together and truly made her the centrepiece of the evening - pop her in the Louvre, we say!

2018 - "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination".

Rihanna at the 2018 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Look out Vatican there's a new pope in town and she's here to slay. Sacrilege commentary aside, Rihanna had no choice but to bring high fashion mixed with religious undertones as she served as co-chair for the event which had a theme of "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination," in 2018.

Wearing a custom John Galliano rhinestone-encrusted mini dress, coat and papal hat, RiRi brought a new reimagining to how we all view the church and honestly this is the only religion I'll be worshipping moving forward.

2021 - "Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion".

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

In her first Met Gala red carpet appearance with partner A$AP Rocky, the pair had a lot of fun with their interpretation of the theme "Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion".

She wore an oversized black coat designed by Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga and said at the time, "I’m an immigrant and that’s my take on American fashion."

2023 - "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty".

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at the 2023 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Rihanna's most recent Met Gala appearance in 2023.

The star arrived in one of her most showstopping looks yet, wearing a white Valentino creation complete with a dome-hooded jacket. Oh, and she took the opportunity to give fans a look at her gorgeous baby bump alongside her partner A$AP Rocky.

