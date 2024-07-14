A fitness 'cult' and a mysterious disappearance: The life of Richard Simmons.

On July 13, the world awoke to the news that Richard Simmons, who built a mini-empire in his trademark tank tops and short shorts, has died, just a day after turning 76.

Los Angeles police and fire departments say they responded to a Los Angeles house where a man was declared dead from natural causes. Neither provided a name, but the address and age matches to Simmons. The star had revealed a skin cancer diagnosis in March, had lately dropped out of sight, sparking speculating about his health and wellbeing.

Simmons spoke to PEOPLE magazine in the days before his 76th birthday, joking about blowing out some candles on the day. "But the candle will probably be on a zucchini," Simmons said. "You know, I'm a vegetarian."

With his sparkly tank tops and larger-than-life persona, wasn't just a fitness instructor — he was a glittery tornado of positivity that swept through living rooms across the world.

But behind the sequins was a complex individual whose sudden retreat from public life left us all wondering, what happens when the music stops?

Image: Getty.

The rise of a fitness phenomenon.

"Once upon a time, there was a little fat kid in New Orleans who sold pralines on the street corners to make a living for his family," Simmons once said of his humble beginnings.

Born in 1948, Simmons struggled with his weight as a child, tipping the scales at 121kg when he graduated high school. He would tell people he ate to excess because he believed his parents liked his older brother more.

In Italy as a foreign exchange student, he ended up doing peanut butter commercials and bacchanalian eating scenes for director Federico Fellini in his film Satyricon. He told the AP: "I was fat, had curly hair. The Italians thought I was hysterical. I was the life of the party."

His life changed after getting an anonymous letter. "One dark, rainy day I went to my car and found a note. It said, 'Dear Richard, you're very funny, but fat people die young. Please don't die." He was so stunned that he went on a starvation diet that left him thin — but very ill.

Eventually, he was able to devise a sensible plan to take off the weight and keep it off — and thus Simmons began revolutionising the fitness industry. In the 1970s and '80s, when gym culture often excluded those who didn't fit the mould, Simmons burst onto the scene with a radical message: fitness is for everyone.

Image: Getty.

"I don't have a gym body," Simmons once said. "I have a real body."

This approach was revolutionary, making him a beacon for those who felt alienated by traditional fitness culture.

His Sweatin' to the Oldies videos became more than just workout tapes — they were a movement. Simmons published 12 books, released 36 fitness videos, and even hosted his own Emmy award-winning talk show.

He was everywhere, and people couldn't get enough.

Watch: Richard Simmons — Sweatin' to the Oldies.