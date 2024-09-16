Richard Gadd created the biggest show of the year, and his acceptance speech stole the show at the Emmys.

Richard Gadd has won his first Emmy and his acceptance speech is a hopeful reminder to keep going.

Taking home the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series for Baby Reindeer, Gadd took to the stage to thank his collaborators, cast, and crew, but to also send inspiration to anyone who is struggling, and to remind us all that better times are ahead.

Reminiscing about his painful past, Gadd used his journey to the Emmys to send a powerful message.

"Look, 10 years ago I was down and out. I never ever thought I'd get my life together… I never ever thought I'd be able to rectify myself for what had happened to me and get myself back on my feet again. And then here I am, just over a decade later, picking up one of the biggest awards in television," he said, brimming with emotion.

"I don't mean that to sound arrogant, I mean it as encouragement for anyone who's going through a difficult time right now to persevere. I don't know much about this life, I don't know why we're here, none of that. But I do know nothing lasts forever. And no matter how bad it gets, it always gets better. So if you're struggling, keep going. Keep going. And I promise you things will be okay."

Later in the evening, Gadd also took home the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in an Anthology Series and sweetly thanked his parents on stage.

"I'd like to thank my mum and dad, glaring admission from the previous [speech] as well. You know, they're the best. We've had some trying times as a family and they've been there for me, a constant source of love and support. The thing I'm most grateful for is that they've never ever told me what I needed to do with my life and they never told me what I needed to be. And I think that's the greatest gift a parent can give to a child."

He finished his speech with advice his parents had always given him.

"Follow your heart and the rest will fall into place."

Gadd's co-star, Jessica Gunning also won big at the Emmys, taking home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited series or movie.

"Thank you so much!" Gunning said while accepting the Emmy. "I honestly feel like I'm going to wake up any minute now, this whole thing has been a dream. Thank you very, very much indeed. I'm so incredibly proud to be part of Baby Reindeer. So I would just love to say a huge 'thank you' to everybody who let me, really."

The show has seen great success at the Emmys, winning the award for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. "I know the industry is in a slump right now… but I do believe no slump is ever broken without a willingness to take risks. If Baby Reindeer has proved anything, it is that there is no set formula for this," he said passionately.

Also nominated for the show was actress Nava Mau who made history as the first Latinx transgender woman to be nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Anthology Series or Movie.

