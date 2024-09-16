Richard Gadd created the biggest show of the year, and his acceptance speech stole the show at the Emmys.

Richard Gadd has won his first Emmy and his acceptance speech is a hopeful reminder to keep going.

Taking home the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series for Baby Reindeer, Gadd took to the stage to thank his collaborators, cast, and crew, but to also send inspiration to anyone who is struggling, and to remind us all that better times are ahead.

Reminiscing about his painful past, Gadd used his journey to the Emmys to send a powerful message.

"Look, 10 years ago I was down and out. I never ever thought I'd get my life together… I never ever thought I'd be able to rectify myself for what had happened to me and get myself back on my feet again. And then here I am, just over a decade later, picking up one of the biggest awards in television," he said, brimming with emotion.

"I don't mean that to sound arrogant, I mean it as encouragement for anyone who's going through a difficult time right now to persevere. I don't know much about this life, I don't know why we're here, none of that. But I do know nothing lasts forever. And no matter how bad it gets, it always gets better. So if you're struggling, keep going. Keep going. And I promise you things will be okay."

Richard Gadd accepts the Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series award for “Baby Reindeer” onstage during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. Image: Getty