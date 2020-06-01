Mamamia’s Tried and Tested series is your weekly review of the latest to hit our desks in beauty, health and wellness. You won’t find any #sponsored content here, just honest, relatable and independent advice. This week, Senior Lifestyle Writer Amy Clark road tests the viral TikTok face roller that promises to mattify your face.

Find me a human who hasn’t ever had a shiny forehead and I’ll eat my non-existent hat.

We’ve all been there. When you walk into the bathroom after lunch to find an oily, slippery, shiny T-zone staring back at you, glistening like a deep-fried hash brown.

Usually, the answers to controlling oily skin and shine throughout the day are setting powders and blotting papers. That was until a $15 ‘oil-control roller’ went viral on TikTok.

WATCH: You can see how the roller soaks up excess oil on your face in a snippet from YouTuber Glow Baby’s review. Post continues after video.

When US beauty influencer Looks by Lexington shared a video of her results using the Revlon Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Roller on Instagram and TikTok in March, it immediately sold out.

In her video, which has been viewed a casual 6.8 million times, Lexington raved about how the product a) quickly nixed any oil and forehead shine, and B) did so without ruining her glowy foundation.

Now, the mattifying roller is finally available to purchase in Australia from Priceline, Chemist Warehouse, BIG W and selected pharmacies, but is this much-hyped product a legit game-changer, or just a passing social media fad?

Naturally, I went out and got one to give it a crack. Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about this Insta-famous mattifying face roller.

What is the Revlon Oil-Absorbing Roller?

The Revlon Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Roller is… exactly that. A face roller with a ‘volcanic’ stone that absorbs oil from your skin.

But what is a volcanic stone, you ask? Great question. This product features a smooth, naturally porous volcanic stone that can absorb excess oil from the surface of your skin (think of it like a dry sponge).

The brand promises their on-the-go oil-absorbing tool will keep your face looking shine-free throughout the day, without needing to pack on layers of setting powder or use single-use blotting papers.

Instead, they suggest keeping the environmentally-friendly, portable tool in your handbag or at your desk to control an oily T-zone.

My Revlon Volcanic Roller review.

I've got to say it - this tool is a bit weird.

The palm-size roller is definitely small enough to sit on your work desk or chuck in your bag, but the volcanic stone itself is... interesting. It kind of feels like cold chalk or smooth outdoor pavers, and when you run it over your skin, it makes a faint chalky sound.

My skin is dry, but I still get a sheen on my nose and chin by around lunchtime. I've tried it on my face with and without makeup, and can confirm it does what it says it does.

I rolled the stone over the parts of my face that get greasy and could visibly see how it removed excess oil. Literally, the stone changes colour the more oil it absorbs. It's a bit gross.

Oilier skin types may need to go over the face a few times with the roller to get the same results, but I found my skin was subtly mattified after use, without the powdery-ness that comes with soaking up oil with another layer of setting powder.

My skin still looked glowy, but not shiny. But if I was having a photo taken with flash, I would use powder as well for a truly matte finish.

I didn't notice any changes to the coverage or finish of my makeup after using it either, though I'm sure a bit of it came off with the roller. (My stone went from a light sand colour to the shade of my foundation.)

It's also important to note, this roller won't absorb face sweat, just oil. Trust me, I tried.

Then, when you're done, you twist the top of the tool to take out the rollerball and wash it with warm water and soap. Let it air dry overnight, pop it back on and you're done.

The final verdict on the Revlon Oil-Absorbing Roller...

Really, there's not much more I can say about this tool other than it does what it promises.

Can it solve all your life problems while doing a handstand? No. But for $15 bucks, you'll get an affordable, portable tool that will mattify oily skin throughout the day while also being better for the environment than blotting papers.

It's also just a bit of fun if you're into the novelty of new, buzzy beauty tools.

Now, all you have to do is get your elbows out to nab one before it sells out.

Feature image: Supplied/@theamyclark.

Do you have a shiny face hack? We want to hear about your favourite makeup products and tricks in the comments below!

